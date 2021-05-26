Brad Pitt Reportedly Just Won A Huge Court Battle Against Angelina Jolie
For almost five years, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have been embroiled in a custody battle over five of their six children (son Maddox Jolie-Pitt is 19-years-old and any custody ruling will not directly affect him). Back on March 12, things heated up with Jolie filed court documents in which she accused Pitt of domestic violence, according to Us Weekly. "Over the past four and a half years there have been a number of claims made by Angelina that have been reviewed and not substantiated. The children have been used by Angelina to hurt Brad before and this is more of that behavior. This leaking of documents by her fourth or fifth set of lawyers has been done to hurt Brad," a source told the outlet.www.nickiswift.com