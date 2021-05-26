Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ashland, NY

Ashland Speaks: Remembering Decoration Day

By Lula Anderson For Columbia-Greene Media
hudsonvalley360.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOkay, the weatherman said it was going to rain on Sunday afternoon. The morning felt like it was going to rain any minute now, and it was a very heavy day, but except for a few sprinkles, we got nothing. It’s time to plant our gardens, since next Monday is Memorial Day, but we need rain to germinate the seeds. Why is it always too much or too little? Never just right. Speaking of gardening, has everyone gotten their plants yet? We stopped off at Hewlett’s last Saturday, but they didn’t have everything we needed, so Tuesday we go out again. Can’t wait for the big harvest!

www.hudsonvalley360.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Altamont, NY
City
Ashland, NY
City
Windham, NY
City
Greenville, NY
City
Catskill, NY
City
Hewlett, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Decoration Day#Memorial Day#Exercise#Cemeteries#Ashland Inc#School Gardening#Community Gardening#Morning Prayer#American#Baptist#Methodist#The Windham Me Church#Wklcia#Po Box 113#Vesuvio Restaurant#Covid#The Federal Government#Federal Holidays#Federal Employees#Youth Center
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Home & Garden
News Break
Music
Related
MuseumsWNYT

NY State Museum, Library, reopen after year-long closure

ALBANY - After being closed to the public for more than a year, the New York State Museum, Library, and Archives are welcoming visitors again. About two-dozen families were lined up outside Monday, excited and ready to visit the exhibits. Behind the scenes, staff members have been busy all year,...
Ashland, NYhudsonvalley360.com

Ashland Speaks: A marvelous Mother’s Day and Week

I do hope all of my female readers had a wonderful Mother’s Day. I had a marvelous week. On Tuesday (or more accurately, Wednesday morning), my daughter flew in from Texas for a week long visit. On Wednesday, Sonja went off to visit Jessica, Clarence and Jeanne, but on Thursday, she was all mine.
Greene County, NYhudsonvalley360.com

4-H member awarded Jersey calf

COXSACKIE — Kasey Purdy of Coxsackie is the lucky recipient of a donated Jersey calf that she will use for her dairy cattle 4-H project this year. Kasey is the daughter of James Purdy and Alisha Schmidt and is a member of the Greene Earth 4-H Club. 4-H alumnus Ben...