Ashland Speaks: Remembering Decoration Day

Okay, the weatherman said it was going to rain on Sunday afternoon. The morning felt like it was going to rain any minute now, and it was a very heavy day, but except for a few sprinkles, we got nothing. It’s time to plant our gardens, since next Monday is Memorial Day, but we need rain to germinate the seeds. Why is it always too much or too little? Never just right. Speaking of gardening, has everyone gotten their plants yet? We stopped off at Hewlett’s last Saturday, but they didn’t have everything we needed, so Tuesday we go out again. Can’t wait for the big harvest!