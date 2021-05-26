Cancel
Leopard Imaging Launched Two Driver Monitoring System (DMS) Cameras For Safer Driving

FREMONT, Calif., May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leopard Imaging Inc. (Leopard Imaging), a leading global provider of embedded camera design and manufacturing, recently launched driver monitoring system (DMS) cameras LI-OV2311-IR-GMSL2 and LI-AR0144IVEC-GMSL2 to support real-time assessment of the driver's current cognitive state. These DMS cameras help increase safety on the roads—reducing the rate of accidents caused by driver drowsiness and disengagements.

Driver monitoring system is an advanced safety system that uses cameras to track driver distraction, issuing an alert or warning to get the driver's attention back on the road. According to the World Health Organization , "Every year, approximately 1.35 million people are cut short as a result of a road traffic crash." Nearly a third of fatal crashes are due to reckless driving. The DMS cameras help combat these statistics. Detecting early signs of drowsiness is important because this ensures that the driver is alert enough to operate the vehicle. When detecting risks such as drowsiness or distraction, the DMS camera alerts the driver and integrated safety systems—preventing injury and helping drivers focus on the road.

Leopard Imaging's new cameras aim to reinvent road safety with advanced features and applications using global shutters and infrared light-emitting diodes (IR LED). LI-AR0144IVEC-GMSL2-055H is equipped with ON Semiconductor In-Vehicle Experience Camera Module (IVEC) AR0144, and LI-OV2311-IR-GMSL2-050H is equipped with OmniVision 2 MP CMOS image sensor OV2311. Implementing ON Semiconductor and OmniVision's technology into Leopard Imaging's cameras helps capture insightful image data at higher resolution—improving gesture recognition, eye tracking, head roll movement, machine vision, augmented reality, and more.

"With a strong track record in Original Design Manufacturing (ODM) and Original Design Manufacturing (OEM), Leopard Imaging is looking forward to building more customizable DMS cameras and integrating cameras to our customers' systems. We're already in mass production with manufacturing capabilities in the US and abroad, and we're thrilled about continuing to create impact in this space," said Bill Pu, President at Leopard Imaging.

The active DMS market is rapidly growing as relevant software and algorithm vendors are promoting the development of DMS technology. New proposals—including mandates from EU, US, and China—have been outlined to prevent driver inattention. The rising demand for road safety in vehicles pertaining to driver activeness along with stringent government regulations related to driver monitoring will spur the Driver Monitoring Systems market. For more information about Leopard Imaging DMS cameras, please visit https://www.leopardimaging.com/dmscameras/ .

About Leopard Imaging Inc. Leopard Imaging, a global leader in camera design and manufacturing, focuses on image processing solutions in autonomous vehicles, drones, IoT, robotics, and AI-edge computing. As an NVIDIA Elite Partner and AWS Partner Network member, Leopard Imaging provides OEM and ODM services with the most up-to-date and most complete camera solutions for global companies and organizations, such as Microsoft, Sony, Zoox, Cruise, and other established partners. For more information, please visit: www.leopardimaging.com

Press Contact Leopard Imaging Inc. Cathy Zhao marketing@leopardimaging.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/leopard-imaging-launched-two-driver-monitoring-system-dms-cameras-for-safer-driving-301300075.html

SOURCE Leopard Imaging Inc.

