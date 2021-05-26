Cancel
Global Advanced Clinical Decision Support Systems (CDSS) Platforms Market Report 2021 - Leveraging Information From CDSS Tools And Other Data Sources To Forecast Future Disease Outbreaks

DUBLIN, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Advanced Clinical Decision Support Systems (CDSS) Platforms Industry Report, 2021 - Key Growth Opportunities and Technology Innovations" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The scope of this GO-TE is global. This GO-TE studies some of the path breaking innovators in this space and the technology readiness levels.

Clinical decision support systems (CDSS) provide actionable information for improving the decision making abilities of the health professionals. However, the traditional CDSS platforms have drawbacks such as alert fatigue, diagnostic errors, workflow disruptions that can have detrimental effect on patients' health outcomes as well as healthcare providers' profitability.

These limitations have necessitated the development of advanced CDSS tools that use technologies, such as natural language processing, machine learning, and dynamic and interactive algorithms that not only help in improving quality of care delivery for the patients, but also enhances hospitals' bottom line.

Report Coverage

This growth opportunity-technology (GO-TE) report covers the technology developments in advanced CDSS, the utility of these platforms and various growth opportunities for the industry. The report covers innovations in advanced CDSS platforms that are being implemented in healthcare settings including clinical guidelines and evidence-based solutions, medical workflow solutions, and point-of-care solutions.

Notable government and private funding, partnerships, and acquisition activities are investigated in this report. The growth opportunities offered by advanced CDSS platforms and the key patents filled by technology developers in the last two years are also discussed.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary1.1 Scope of the Research1.2 Research Methodology

2. Industry Overview2.1 Technology Overview2.2 Alert Fatigue, Diagnostic Errors and Fragmented Clinicians Workflow are Prominent Limitations of Traditional CDSS Platforms2.3 Technology Segmentation for Advanced CDSS Platforms2.4 Addressing Alert Fatigue and Surgical Variability Through CDSS Solutions Using Evidence-based Reference Content2.5 CDSS Platforms Facilitating Enhanced Workflows and Revenue Optimization Through Automated Clinical Documentation and Medical Coding2.6 CDSS Tools Leveraging Patient Health Data Sourced from Different Medical Devices to Improve Health Outcomes at Point-of-care2.7 Application Analysis: Increasing Application Areas Offer Lucrative Growth Opportunities for Companies Developing Advanced CDSS Platforms

3. Companies to Action3.1 Clinical Guidelines and Evidence-based Solutions3.1.1 Clinical Guidelines and Evidence-based CDSS Tool for Providing Optimal Therapy Options for Patients3.1.2 Other Notable Clinical Guidelines and Evidence-based CDSS Platforms3.2 Medical Workflow Solutions3.2.1 Procedure Documentation Solutions for Facilitating Uninterrupted Medical Workflow3.2.2 Other Notable CDSS Medical Workflow Platforms3.3 Point-of-care Solutions3.3.1 Point-of-care CDSS Platform for Improving Disease Management in the Patients3.3.2 Other Notable CDSS Point-of-care Solutions

4. Advanced CDSS Case Studies4.1 Improved Sepsis Diagnosis and Treatment Through Clinical Guidelines and Evidence-based CDSS Tool4.2 Enhancing Clinical Productivity and Care Delivery Through Procedure Documentation Platform4.3 CDSS Point-of-care Solutions Facilitating Improvement in Healthcare Costs Through Antimicrobial Stewardship Interventions

5. Funding and Partnerships Assessment5.1 Analysis of National Institutes of Health (NIH) Funding for Advanced CDSS Tools5.2 Funding Assessment for Advanced CDSS Tools5.3 Strategic Industry-Industry and Industry-Academia Partnerships for Developing New CDSS Platforms, and Enhancing Functionalities and Improving Access of Existing Ones5.4 Acquisitions of CDSS Participants by Digital Health and Private Investment Firms for Improving Product Portfolio

6. Growth Opportunities6.1 Growth Opportunity 1: Addressing Transparency Issues to Improve CDSS Platforms Adoption Among Healthcare Providers6.2 Growth Opportunity 2: CDSS Platforms for Decreasing Hospital Readmissions and Enhancing Patient Care in Home Care Settings

7. Analyst Insights and Patent Analysis7.1 Using EHR Metadata for Refining Alerts Generated by CDSS Platforms7.2 Leveraging Information from CDSS Tools and other Data Sources to Forecast Future Disease Outbreaks7.3 Key Patents to Check

8. Key Contacts

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/p3j1yw

Media Contact:

Research and Markets Laura Wood, Senior Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907 Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-advanced-clinical-decision-support-systems-cdss-platforms-market-report-2021---leveraging-information-from-cdss-tools-and-other-data-sources-to-forecast-future-disease-outbreaks-301300038.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

IN THIS ARTICLE
