Lattice SensAI Solution Stack Simplifies Deployment of AI/ML Models on Smart Edge Devices
Supports TensorFlow Lite and Lattice Propel for Embedded Processor-based Designs;. Includes New Lattice sensAI Studio Tool for Easy ML Model Training. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, the low power programmable leader, announced enhancements to its award-winning Lattice sensAI solution stack for accelerating AI/ML application development on low power Lattice FPGAs. Enhancements include support for the Lattice Propel™ design environment for embedded processor-based development and the TensorFlow Lite deep-learning framework for on-device inferencing. The new version includes the Lattice sensAI Studio design environment for end-to-end ML model training, validation, and compilation. With sensAI 4.0, developers can use a simple drag-and-drop interface to build FPGA designs with a RISC-V processor and a CNN acceleration engine to enable the quick and easy implementation of ML applications on power-constrained Edge devices.aithority.com