Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Software

Lattice SensAI Solution Stack Simplifies Deployment of AI/ML Models on Smart Edge Devices

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSupports TensorFlow Lite and Lattice Propel for Embedded Processor-based Designs;. Includes New Lattice sensAI Studio Tool for Easy ML Model Training. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, the low power programmable leader, announced enhancements to its award-winning Lattice sensAI solution stack for accelerating AI/ML application development on low power Lattice FPGAs. Enhancements include support for the Lattice Propel™ design environment for embedded processor-based development and the TensorFlow Lite deep-learning framework for on-device inferencing. The new version includes the Lattice sensAI Studio design environment for end-to-end ML model training, validation, and compilation. With sensAI 4.0, developers can use a simple drag-and-drop interface to build FPGA designs with a RISC-V processor and a CNN acceleration engine to enable the quick and easy implementation of ML applications on power-constrained Edge devices.

aithority.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smart Devices#Iot Devices#Solution Stack#Toys#Interface Design#Software Design#Software Applications#Software Development#Cnn#Unit Executive#Canon Inc#Gui#Lattice Fpgas#Qvga#Lattice Sensai Studio#Edge Ai Ml Applications#Ai Ml Models#Fpga Designs#Tool#Embedded Vision
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Computers
News Break
Software
Related
Softwareadtmag.com

Survey Says: Enterprises Are Turning to Open Source for IoT and Edge Computing

The Eclipse Foundation has released the results of its "2021 IoT and Edge Commercial Adoption Survey," which analyzed responses from hundreds of executives at enterprises implementing IoT and edge computing solutions. The survey analysis revealed a range of adoption trends, major concerns, and implementation challenges, among other insights. The "key...
Computerstowardsdatascience.com

4 Tools for Reproducible Jupyter Notebooks

Jupyter notebooks have a somewhat poor reputation in the wider programming community. Joel Grus’ famous “I don’t like notebooks” talk, which he bravely gave at JupyterCon in 2018, covered many of the reasons why. Typically notebooks are seen to promote poor coding practices as they can be difficult to version control, often rely on cells being run in a specific order to return correct results and can be tricky to test and debug.
Cell PhonesPosted by
Android Police

Fold it, roll it, bop it, shoot photos through it: Samsung teases what's next in OLED tech

Samsung's first-gen folding phone was rough around the edges, but with each new device comes plenty of refinement, proving the tech is here to stay. It's no secret that the company is working on follow-ups to last year's Galaxy Z lineup, and we might be looking at a preview of what's to come. As part of Display Week 2021, Samsung Display unveiled some new OLED panels today that could hint at the future of smartphones.
Electronicselectronicproducts.com

Partnership yields AI-based 3D sensing reference designs for AIoT devices

Claiming industry-first approaches for biometric access control, 3D electronic locks, and intelligent sensing across vertical markets, Ambarella, Inc., Lumentum, and ON Semiconductor have developed two joint AI-based 3D sensing reference designs that are designed to accelerate AIoT device deployment. These reference designs – Saturn for electronic locks and Vision+ for biometric access control readers – build on the companies’ previous joint solution for contactless access systems.
SoftwareTechRadar

Veryfi review

Veryfi makes a lot of sense if you’re looking for a straightforward solution to automating aspects of your business bookkeeping, with lots of tools for digitizing and managing your documents to better effect. Veryfi is a great tool for speeding up productivity and improving efficiency because it allows you to...
SoftwareVentureBeat

The power of synthetic images to train AI models

Artificial intelligence is poised to disrupt nearly every industry by the end of the decade with the promise of increased efficiencies, higher profitability, and smarter, data-driven business decisions. And yet, as Gartner has publicized, 85% of AI projects fail. Four barriers are cited repeatedly: skills of staff; data quality; unclear...
Coding & ProgrammingInfoQ.com

CMU Develops Algorithm for Guaranteeing AI Model Generalization

Researchers at Carnegie Mellon University's (CMU) Approximately Correct Machine Intelligence (ACMI) Lab have published a paper on Randomly Assign, Train and Track (RATT), an algorithm that uses noisy training data to provide an upper bound on the true error risk of a deep-learning model. Using RATT, model developers can determine how well a model will generalize to new input data.
ComputersCIO

As Standards Evolve, Edge Deployments Follow Business Cases

IT leaders have no shortage of priorities to balance as they position their organizations for resiliency and growth. And one of the hot spots for growth and transformation is the Edge. Like all emerging technologies, edge computing is evolving right along with the standards that will someday set parameters and...
SoftwareVentureBeat

How AI can simplify, streamline, and enhance supply chain operations

Global economic activity is picking up now that pandemic-related restrictions are easing. But this return to normal has not been without hiccups, notably including supply chains emerging from virtual shutdowns. However, few organizations are eager to revert to the manual-driven operational frameworks of the previous decade. The shift to advanced...
Industrythedallasnews.net

Global Smart Mining Market by Solution Type, Deployment Model : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027

Smart mining is the process which uses information, autonomy, and technology to obtain low operational costs, enhanced safety and gain better productivity for mine site. Mainly smart mining is used for underground mining as well as surface mining operations. Smart mining process is able to improve the working conditions on site as well as increased the productivities of underground mines.
Businessthefastmode.com

AI Chipmaker Hailo, Lanner Partner to Support AI Applications at the Edge

Leading AI chipmaker Hailo on Tuesday announced its partnership with Lanner Electronics to launch groundbreaking AI inference solutions for real-time computer vision at the edge. Hailo has combined its Hailo-8 AI acceleration module with Lanner’s edge computing boxes to create high-performance, compact devices to support the demands of emerging AI...
Softwareaithority.com

BrainChip Dives Further Into AI Ecosystem With Edge Impulse CEO Zach Shelby

Latest episode of ‘This is our Mission’ podcast series continues outside-looking-in theme by examining next-generation of intelligent devices with embedded ML. BrainChip Holdings Ltd , a leading provider of ultra-low power high performance artificial intelligence technology, Zach Shelby, CEO of Edge Impulse, joins BrainChip Vice President of Worldwide Sales Rob Telson on the latest “This is our Mission” podcast episode designed to provide insight on the Company’s strategy and progress.
Softwareai-summary.com

Summary: Accelerated Devops With Ai, Ml & Rpa

Also, Only 47% of machine learning models are making it into production (Comes MLOPS !) If you are a Business Consultant trying to make the system more efficient and profitable, reaping the benefits of Automation in your application development process. If you are a Technology Professional looking for a role...
Electronicscommercialintegrator.com

LG Releases Pro:Centric Catena For Display Management

LG Business Solutions is releasing Pro:Centric Catena, a new display management system for businesses that allows for direct audio streaming to customers’ devices and gives integrators and end users more options to remotely manage displays. According to the company, the new solution operators on LG’s Pro:Centric smart televisions and provides...
SoftwarePosted by
TheStreet

Aetina Launches New Series Of Edge AI Solution -- DeviceEdge Mini

TAIPEI, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aetina Corporation, a provider of Edge AI solutions, announced today during Computex 2021 its new series of DeviceEdge - DeviceEdge Mini, the edge AI-enabled computer. The DeviceEdge Mini Series leverage s the powerful capabilities of the NVIDIA® Jetson edge AI platform. The solution expands Aetina's range of edge AI systems built on the NVIDIA Jetson system on module (SoM) lineup, including Jetson Xavier™ NX, Jetson Nano™, and Jetson TX2 NX™ for applications in smart transportation, factories, retail, healthcare, AIoT, robotics, and more.
Softwarethefastmode.com

Litmus, Pluto7 to Enable AI in Manufacturing with Edge-to-Cloud Solution

Litmus, the Intelligent Edge Computing company, last week announced a partnership with Pluto7 to enable artificial intelligence in manufacturing with a complete edge-to-cloud solution. Litmus Edge collects data from any industrial asset and normalizes it for immediate use by Pluto7 for data science and machine learning applications on Google Cloud....