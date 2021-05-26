Big Dave Show Highlights for Wednesday, May 26th!

The Marvel series had Disney+'s most-watched premiere after the streaming service decided to shift its premiere date from Friday to Wednesday of last week. So Disney+ has decided to apply the Wednesday release date to all its original TV series (but not movies), including The Mandalorian and other Star Wars shows. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the shift is designed to accommodate the increased volume of original content on Disney+. "The change means that Disney+ TV series and original films will no longer have to compete with one another for subscribers’ attention," says The Hollywood Reporter's Lesley Goldberg. "It also moves Disney+ original series away from Netflix, which historically has launched entire seasons of shows on Fridays. Disney+ continues to focus on a weekly release schedule vs. Netflix’s binge model." With the news, Disney+ shifted premiere dates for several series, including Monsters at Work (from July 2 to July 7) and Turner & Hooch (from July 16 to July 21). As Goldberg points out, "release schedule patters have begun to emerge now that the major media conglomerates each have a streaming service up and running." Netflix and Amazon have staked a claim to Fridays, Hulu releases original shows on Wednesdays and HBO Max and Peacock launch new shows on Thursdays.