Synopsys Enables First-Pass Silicon Success for Early Adopters of Next-Generation Armv9 Architecture-based SoCs
Design, Verification, and IP Solutions Combine to Deliver a Total-Compute-centric Solution That Enables Maximum Performance-Per-Watt for High-End Consumer Devices. Synopsys, Inc. announced multiple SoC tape-outs at early adopters of the next-generation Arm Cortex-X2, Cortex-A710, and Cortex-A510 CPUs based on Armv9, Arm Mali™-G710 GPUs and Arm DynamIQ Shared Unit-110 were achieved using Synopsys' portfolio of industry-leading solutions. These advanced SoCs developed for high-end consumer devices, deliver a leap in performance and power efficiency through Arm's latest architectural innovations and jointly developed flows and methodologies targeting the latest 5-nanometer (nm), 4nm, and 3nm advanced-process technologies. Synopsys' best-in-class EDA and IP solutions, including the Fusion Design Platform, Verification Continuum Platform, and DesignWare® Interface IP, together provide designers with the leading, SoC-centric, and power-first software-to-silicon solution demanded by this new era of Total Compute. This true, end-to-end solution speeds the achievement of the maximum performance-per-Watt across various demanding use cases, including specialized artificial intelligence (AI), digital signal processing (DSP) and virtual and augmented reality (XR) workloads slated for broad deployment in next-generation consumer devices.