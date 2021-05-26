Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Synopsys Enables First-Pass Silicon Success for Early Adopters of Next-Generation Armv9 Architecture-based SoCs

By AIT News Desk
aithority.com
 15 days ago

Design, Verification, and IP Solutions Combine to Deliver a Total-Compute-centric Solution That Enables Maximum Performance-Per-Watt for High-End Consumer Devices. Synopsys, Inc. announced multiple SoC tape-outs at early adopters of the next-generation Arm Cortex-X2, Cortex-A710, and Cortex-A510 CPUs based on Armv9, Arm Mali™-G710 GPUs and Arm DynamIQ Shared Unit-110 were achieved using Synopsys’ portfolio of industry-leading solutions. These advanced SoCs developed for high-end consumer devices, deliver a leap in performance and power efficiency through Arm’s latest architectural innovations and jointly developed flows and methodologies targeting the latest 5-nanometer (nm), 4nm, and 3nm advanced-process technologies. Synopsys’ best-in-class EDA and IP solutions, including the Fusion Design Platform, Verification Continuum Platform, and DesignWare® Interface IP, together provide designers with the leading, SoC-centric, and power-first software-to-silicon solution demanded by this new era of Total Compute. This true, end-to-end solution speeds the achievement of the maximum performance-per-Watt across various demanding use cases, including specialized artificial intelligence (AI), digital signal processing (DSP) and virtual and augmented reality (XR) workloads slated for broad deployment in next-generation consumer devices.

aithority.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Silicon#Mobile Technologies#Digital Technologies#Software Applications#Mobile Computing#Mobile Solutions#Eda#Dsp#The Digital Design Group#Virtualizer#Vcs#Zebu#Haps#Designware Interface#Pci Express#Ddr#Mipi#Usb#Arm Based Socs#Ip Solutions
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Architecture
News Break
Technology
Related
Businesscaelusgreenroom.com

How to Empower the Next, Diverse Generation of Inventors

For those who cultivate innovation and invention, it is our responsibility to provide opportunity for those historically marginalized. Our society must take the harsh realizations uncovered by the pandemic and use them to fuel ambition and drive, to ensure access and opportunity for every student. To say the last year...
TechnologyNew Electronics

Cadence collaboration with Arm enables tape-out of next-generation mobile designs

According to Cadence, customers have successfully taped out mobile SoCs using its tools for the next-generation Arm mobile solution, which includes the Arm Cortex-X2, Cortex-A710, and Cortex-A510 CPUs, Mali-G710 GPU and the DynamIQ Shared Unit-110. As part of the collaboration, Cadence has fine-tuned its digital and verification full flows on...
ComputersTechSpot

Arm's first Armv9 CPU and GPU designs offer generational leap in performance

In brief: Arm already dominates mobile, but now it's gearing up for a world where everything from small embedded devices to servers and supercomputers can be built using its scalable architecture. For consumers, Armv9 means we'll see faster smartwatches, phones, tablets, laptops, and even desktops built to compete with x86 systems, fueled by Apple's transition to custom silicon.
Coding & Programmingarxiv.org

MixerGAN: An MLP-Based Architecture for Unpaired Image-to-Image Translation

While attention-based transformer networks achieve unparalleled success in nearly all language tasks, the large number of tokens coupled with the quadratic activation memory usage makes them prohibitive for visual tasks. As such, while language-to-language translation has been revolutionized by the transformer model, convolutional networks remain the de facto solution for image-to-image translation. The recently proposed MLP-Mixer architecture alleviates some of the speed and memory issues associated with attention-based networks while still retaining the long-range connections that make transformer models desirable. Leveraging this efficient alternative to self-attention, we propose a new unpaired image-to-image translation model called MixerGAN: a simpler MLP-based architecture that considers long-distance relationships between pixels without the need for expensive attention mechanisms. Quantitative and qualitative analysis shows that MixerGAN achieves competitive results when compared to prior convolutional-based methods.
BusinessNew Haven Register

Meperia Successfully Completes Fourth Annual SOC 2 Type 2 Examination with 360 Advanced

SANTA FE, N.M. (PRWEB) June 03, 2021. Meperia, a content management company focused on solving supply chain challenges for healthcare providers, today announced the successful completion of their 2021 System and Organizational Controls (SOC) 2® Type 2 examination. The achievement reflects their long-standing commitment to data security, while giving them a competitive edge in their industry.
Technologydesign-reuse.com

Synopsys DesignWare PVT Subsystem Drives Performance, Power and Silicon Lifecycle Management on TSMC's N3 Process Technology

Real-Time Chip Insights Provide Optimized Device Utilization Throughout the Silicon Lifecycle for Leading Market Applications. In-chip sensing from Moortec, which is now a part of Synopsys, continues to be an essential element to achieve the highest levels of performance and reliability within today's advanced process technologies, underpinning optimization schemes, telemetry, and analytics. The IP within the subsystem is a foundational element of Synopsys' Silicon Lifecycle Management (SLM) platform. The SLM process begins with the placement of the in-chip sensors and PVT monitors deep within the chip. The data they provide facilitates a greater understanding of chip performance and power activity and enables the SLM platform's analytics engines to drive more detailed and precise optimizations at each stage of the semiconductor lifecycle, from the early design phase, through in-field mission mode operation.
Softwarearxiv.org

ALFRED: a methodology to enable component fault trees for layered architectures

Identifying drawbacks or insufficiencies in terms of safety is important also in early development stages of safety critical systems. In industry, development artefacts such as components or units, are often reused from existing artefacts to save time and costs. When development artefacts are reused, their existing safety analysis models are an important input for an early safety assessment for the new system, since they already provide a valid model. Component fault trees support such reuse strategies by a compositional horizontal approach. But current development strategies do not only divide systems horizontally, e.g., By encapsulating different functionality into separate components and hierarchies of components, but also vertically, e.g. Into software and hardware architecture layers. Current safety analysis methodologies, such as component fault trees, do not support such vertical layers. Therefore, we present here a methodology that is able to divide safety analysis models into different layers of a systems architecture. We use so called Architecture Layer Failure Dependencies to enable component fault trees on different layers of an architecture. These dependencies are then used to generate safety evidence for the entire system and over all different architecture layers. A case study applies the approach to hardware and software layers.
Softwaremartechseries.com

AppTek Partners With Intel To Foster The Development Of Next Generation AI-Enabled Speech And Language Technologies

Partnership inside Intel’s AI Builders ecosystem will seek to boost the performance of automatic speech recognition and neural machine translation technologies by leveraging Intel’s AI-optimized architecture designed for complex deep learning tasks. AppTek, a leader in Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), Automatic Speech Recognition (ASR), Neural Machine Translation (NMT),...
SoftwareHPCwire

Synopsys DesignWare IP Announces Multiple First-Pass Customer Silicon Successes on TSMC’s N5 Process

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., June 1, 2021 — Synopsys, Inc. today announced that its broad DesignWare Interface, Logic Library, Embedded Memory and PVT monitor IP solutions have enabled customers to achieve multiple first-pass silicon successes on TSMC’s N5 process, across more than 20 leading semiconductor companies. Companies have selected the DesignWare IP solutions to meet the stringent power, performance and area (PPA) requirements for their advanced automotive ADAS and infotainment, AI accelerator, server, networking and mobile system-on-chip (SoC) designs. By achieving broad adoption of its DesignWare IP and VC Verification IP with multiple customer silicon successes, Synopsys enables designers to integrate the IP with confidence and significantly lower SoC integration risk.
Small BusinessComputer Weekly

The technology that enabled Covid-19 genome sequencing success

In this week’s Computer Weekly, we talk to the scientists behind the UK’s gene sequencing work during the coronavirus pandemic to find out how cloud and data analytics enabled their success. It’s three years since GDPR entered into law – we assess its progress. And we examine low-code software development for a small business. Read the issue now.
Softwareecampusnews.com

Enabling the next generation of citizen data scientists

Google has ruined research. Okay… I’m being hyperbolic. Google hasn’t ruined research. But as a senior data scientist, I do worry that search in the age of Google has outstripped our ability to gather, analyze and truly interpret data. Thanks to algorithms, predictive text, billions and trillions of bytes of...
SoftwarePosted by
GeekyGadgets

Next Generation of Windows teased

During this months Microsoft Build 2021 developer conference Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella has teased a little more information about “the next generation of Windows” revealing that he has been testing the companies latest operating system over the past few months. More news is expected to be unveiled very shortly but in the meantime the CEO teased that :
ChemistryPhys.org

New form of silicon could enable next-gen electronic and energy devices

A team led by Carnegie's Thomas Shiell and Timothy Strobel developed a new method for synthesizing a novel crystalline form of silicon with a hexagonal structure that could potentially be used to create next-generation electronic and energy devices with enhanced properties that exceed those of the "normal" cubic form of silicon used today.
Militaryelectronicproducts.com

Mezzanine connectors support higher data rates for military electronics

TE Connectivity (TE) has enhanced its family of rugged, high-speed Mezalok mezzanine connectors to support the demand for higher data rates and improved processing power in military electronics. The connectors offer increased data rates up to 32+ Gbits/s, driven by the demand for more powerful embedded computing in applications such as signal intelligence, radar, communications, and surveillance, said the company.
Computersqualcomm.com

Introducing QCS8250: How connectivity, computing and Edge AI can transform devices across industries

Qualcomm Technologies is transforming industries, business models, and experiences with our IoT solutions. We’re connecting unconnected things, and in doing so, we’re helping reimagine how the world works, plays, and lives. Our robust technologies support existing and new industries with the power of our 4G and 5G computing and connectivity solutions. Today we launched a family of chipsets to address the digital transformation across industries — one highlight being the Qualcomm QCS8250, our most powerful IoT chipset yet.
RetailTechRepublic

Qualcomm adds 7 new chips to power IoT installations in retail, warehouse and manufacturing sectors

The chips range from high-end to entry-level in cost and can support a variety of IoT use cases from AI to edge computing. Qualcomm expands its IoT chip options with the release of seven new products today. Qualcomm senior director of product management Nagaraju Naik said that the new chips are a comprehensive offering from entry-level to high-end products that meet the needs of a broad range of IoT solutions.
Electronicsdesign-reuse.com

Xylon Releases a Complete Multi-Channel HDR ISP IP Suite

The logicBRICKS HDR ISP IP Suite enables parallel processing of multiple Ultra HD video inputs in Xilinx programmable devices, ranging from the Artix-7 FPGAs to the latest Versal ACAP devices, while at the same time allowing for tremendous savings of up to 50 % of valuable programmable logic in comparison to simple instantiation of multiple ISP pipelines.
SoftwareDark Reading

Infoblox 3.0 Unites Hybrid DDI and Security to Unlock Cloud-first Strategies

Infoblox 3.0 delivers secure, cloud-first network experiences by unifying NIOS and BloxOne platforms. — Infoblox Inc., the leader in core network and security services, today embarks on Infoblox 3.0, focused on delivering a secure cloud-first network experience. The company is uniting NIOS, the industry leading on-premises DDI solution, with its cloud-native BloxOne Threat Defense and BloxOne DDI platforms to help customers bridge core networking and security into cloud environments that underpin the needs of the modern enterprise.