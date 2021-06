The NBA Championship is one of the most elusive awards in the league. However, an even more elusive award for any player is the NBA Finals MVP. More often than not, the NBA Finals MVP is awarded to the best player of the Finals series on the winning team. It is worth noting that only Jerry West has won the award, while playing for the losing team. But aside from the Hall of Famer, we’ve seen a great number of NBA champs win the Finals MVP altogether.