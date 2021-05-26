Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Converse, IN

First Farmers Financial Corp. Adds New Directors

By GlobeNewswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 15 days ago

Converse, IN, May 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Farmers Financial Corp. (OTCQX:FFMR), announced the addition of two new Board Directors at the 2021 annual shareholders meeting. Jennifer E. Jones, CEO and Co-Owner of Royal Title Services and Roland K. Winger, Sr. Vice President of Allakos, Inc joined the board on May 11, 2021.

"As we continue to serve and grow our footprint, we are committed to bringing talented people into our organization that can best represent these communities. Jennifer and Roland are excellent additions to our Board of Directors. Their wealth of business and civic knowledge will allow them to be sound advisors for how First Farmers Bank & Trust can best serve our customers' financial needs, while also establishing how FFBT can best serve the communities we represent." -Dr. Mark Holt, President and Chief Executive Officer, First Farmers Bank & Trust.

"We couldn't be happier to add directors of this caliber to our Board. Jennifer and Roland's sincere interest in helping to continue to grow this corporation and provide perspective from their fields of expertise and leadership in their civic community is simply invaluable to our overall goals." -Brian Renbarger, Chairman of the Board, First Farmers Financial Corp.

Jennifer E. Jones is CEO and Co-Owner of Royal Title Services, Inc., a statewide land title insurance and settlement company. Jennifer earned her B.S. degree from Krannert School of Management, Purdue University, and a J.D. of Law from Indiana University - Indianapolis. Jennifer currently serves on the Ulen Town Council, several committees within the Indiana Land Title Association, is a 32-year charter member and past-president of the Rotary Club of Avon and is an active member of the John Purdue Club and Purdue's Groben Society.

Roland K. Winger is Sr. Vice President of Allakos, Inc. Roland earned a B.S. Agricultural Engineering degree from Purdue University. He serves on the Tippecanoe County Council, the Tippecanoe County Area Plan Commission, the Wabash River Enhancement Corporation Board of Directors, and previously, the West Lafayette School Corporation Board of Trustees.

First Farmers Financial Corp is a $2.3 billion financial holding company headquartered in Converse, Indiana. First Farmers Bank & Trust has offices throughout Carroll, Cass, Clay, Grant, Hamilton, Howard, Huntington, Madison, Marshall, Miami, Starke, Sullivan, Tippecanoe, Tipton, Vigo and Wabash counties in Indiana and offices in Coles, Edgar and Vermilion counties in Illinois. First Farmers Financial Corp is traded on the OTC Markets Group, Inc. "OTCQX" exchange under the ticker symbol: FFMR.

Attachments

Tade J PowellFirst Farmers Financial Corporation765-293-4162tade.powell@ffbt.com

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
480
Followers
21K+
Post
102K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
City
Wabash, IN
City
Converse, IN
Local
Indiana Business
City
Tippecanoe, IN
State
Indiana State
City
Madison, IN
State
Illinois State
City
Hamilton, IN
City
Tipton, IN
City
Tippecanoe Township, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Title Insurance#Financial Management#Group Chief Executive#Business Management#Company President#Ceo#Ffmr#Ffbt#Purdue University#The Ulen Town Council#The Rotary Club#The John Purdue Club#Groben Society#Allakos Inc#Markets Group#Otcqx#Otc Markets Group Inc#Farmers#Shareholders#Chief Executive Officer
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Business
Related
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

GM-LG Chem Recognized As One Of Six Manufacturing Projects Of The Year By Area Development

COLUMBUS, Ohio, June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Area Development awarded Ohio's attraction of the joint venture between General Motors (GM) and LG Chem to Lordstown as one of six "Manufacturing Projects of the Year." The joint venture, known as Ultium Cells, will mass produce battery cells for future battery-electric vehicles, bringing 1,100 advanced automotive manufacturing jobs as well as $2.3 billion in capital investment. Ohio was also honored with a Silver Shovel award in recognition of the state's impressive roster of economic development projects begun in 2020.
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

Belfonti Companies Announces Refinancing Of Guilford Property

GUILFORD, Conn., June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Belfonti Companies is pleased to announce that one of its affiliates ( Golden Goose, LLC) has refinanced an industrial property located at 20 Carter Drive in Guilford, CT. The new loan was funded by Citibank ( www.citi.com) and closed on May 24, 2021.
SoftwarePosted by
TheStreet

IRely Partners With SIGMA: America's Leading Fuel Marketers

FORT WAYNE, Ind., June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- iRely, LLC, an innovative partner providing enterprise software for petroleum distributors and convenience stores, has joined SIGMA: America's Leading Fuel Marketers. SIGMA's over 200 members command more than 50 percent of the petroleum retail market and are widely recognized as leaders in...
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

Zanite Acquisition Corp. Confirms Negotiations With Eve Urban Air Mobility Solutions, Inc.

Zanite Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: ZNTEU) ("Zanite" or the "Company") today confirmed that it is in negotiations relating to a potential business combination with Eve Urban Air Mobility Solutions, Inc., a subsidiary of Embraer S.A., a Brazilian corporation. There can be no assurance that a definitive agreement will be entered into or that the proposed transaction will be consummated.
Michigan StatePosted by
TheStreet

Mayville Engineering Company Finalizes Plans To Open New Facility In Hazel Park, Michigan

Mayville Engineering Company (MEC) - Get Report (the "Company" or "MEC"), a leading U.S.-based value added manufacturing partner that provides a broad range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly and aftermarket services, today announced it has finalized an agreement to open a new manufacturing facility in Hazel Park, Michigan to align production capacity with a new strategic customer relationship.
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

OFS Credit Company Provides May 2021 Net Asset Value Update

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (OCCI) - Get Report ("OFS Credit," the "Company," "we," "us" or "our"), an investment company that primarily invests in collateralized loan obligation ("CLO") equity and debt securities, today announced the following net asset value ("NAV") estimate as of May 31, 2021 and the issuance of 120,000 shares of 6.0% Series D Term Preferred Stock due 2026 (the "Series D Term Preferred Stock"), raising approximately $2.9 million in gross proceeds.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Our Mayberry Launches Private Label Nonprofit Marketplaces

BELLEVUE, Wash., June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Our Mayberry has launched its latest innovation, enabling any nonprofit to add a cause-driven commerce marketplace to their website to raise money from everyday purchases. Partner businesses add their products or services to the marketplace, and in exchange for a contribution from each sale, the nonprofit promotes the marketplace and participating businesses to current and new supporters.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Edgewater Wireless To Add New Board Member

Edgewater Wireless Systems Inc. ( TSX.V: YFI) ( OTCQB: KPIFF), the industry leader in Wi-Fi Spectrum Slicing technology for residential and enterprise markets, is pleased to announce that Ralph Garcea has accepted the Company's invitation to join its Board of Directors pending shareholder approval at the upcoming AGM on June 16, 2021.
SoftwarePosted by
TheStreet

Restaurant365 Acquires Compeat To Create Market Leader In Restaurant Management Software

IRVINE, Calif. and AUSTIN, Texas, June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Restaurant365, the leading all-in-one restaurant management platform, today announced the acquisition of Compeat, well-known in the industry for pioneering feature-rich restaurant back office, workforce and business intelligence software. The combined business will be led by Tony Smith, CEO of Restaurant365, and will serve over 28,000 restaurants. The acquisition extends Restaurant365's leadership in the space and further enables its commitment to helping restaurants thrive.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Jiayin Group Inc. Announces At-the-Market Offering Of Class A Ordinary Shares Represented By American Depositary Shares

SHANGHAI, China, June 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jiayin Group Inc. ("Jiayin" or the "Company") (JFIN) - Get Report, a leading fintech platform in China, announced today that it has filed a prospectus supplement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), under which it may offer and sell an aggregate of up to US$30 million of its Class A ordinary shares, $0.000000005 par value per share, which may be represented by American Depositary Shares ("ADSs"), each of which represents four Class A ordinary shares, from time to time through an at-the-market equity offering program ("ATM Offering").
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

CORRECTED SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Monteverde & Associates PC Announces An Investigation Of Select Bancorp, Inc. - SLCT

NEW YORK,, June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Juan Monteverde, founder and managing partner at Monteverde & Associates PC, a national securities firm rated Top 50 in the 2018-2020 ISS Securities Class Action Services Report and headquartered at the Empire State Building in New York City, is investigating Select Bancorp, Inc. ("SLCT" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: SLCT) relating to its proposed merger with First Bancorp(NASDAQ: FBNC) and previously reported in error for First Bancorp under ticker (FBP) - Get Report. Under the terms of the agreement, SLCT shareholders will receive 0.408 shares of FBNC per share they own.
EconomyPosted by
TheStreet

Skål International USA Announces Club Of The Year

WASHINGTON, June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Skål International USA is pleased to announce that the winner of their prestigious 2020 Club of the Year has been awarded to Skål Philadelphia. SKÅL INTERNATIONAL PHILADELPHIA WINS SKÅL USA'S CLUB OF THE YEAR. Led by President Greg DeShields with the assistance of Amy...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Capitol Counsel Adds Two New Partners, As Offering Continues To Expand

WASHINGTON, June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Capitol Counsel is adding partners again, further deepening their expertise in taxes, finance, and trade and expanding their government relations abilities in the U.S. Congress and across the Administration. Monique P. Frazier joins the firm from HSBC where she was a senior executive in...
ComputersPosted by
TheStreet

Winners Announced For The May 2021 Simio Student Simulation Competition

PITTSBURGH, June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Simio is delighted to announce that the winners for the May 2021 Student Simulation Competition have emerged. The Simio Student Simulation Competition is the largest event dedicated to undergraduate and graduate students across the globe taking courses in simulation modeling and scheduling. The bi-annual event usually witnesses hundreds of teams competing to win exciting prizes and the May event was no different.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Churchill Capital Corp II Stockholders And Skillsoft Shareholders Approve Merger

NEW YORK, June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Churchill Capital Corp II ("Churchill II") (NYSE: CCX.U), a special purpose acquisition company, today announced that in a special meeting held today, its stockholders voted to approve its combination with Software Luxembourg Holding S.A. ("Skillsoft"), a global leader in digital learning and talent management solutions. Approximately 97.7% of the votes cast at the meeting, representing approximately 71.5% of Churchill II's outstanding shares, voted to approve the business combination. In addition, at the extraordinary general meeting of the shareholders of Skillsoft held today, its shareholders voted to approve its merger with Churchill II.
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Riot Blockchain Announces May Production And Operations Updates

Castle Rock, CO, June 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Riot Blockchain, Inc. (RIOT) - Get Report ("Riot", "Riot Blockchain" or the "Company"), one of the leading Nasdaq listed Bitcoin mining companies in the United States, announces its May production and operational updates, including its unaudited Bitcoin ("BTC") production for May 2021 and its latest miner delivery status.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

AbCellera Announces Secondary Private Sale Of 11.9 Million Common Shares

AbCellera (Nasdaq: ABCL) today announced that certain entities owned and/or controlled, directly or indirectly, by Carl Hansen, Ph.D., Cofounder, Chief Executive Officer, and President of AbCellera, and other senior leaders (collectively, the "Selling Shareholders"), have entered into separate share purchase agreements with experienced institutional investors (the "Buyers"), pursuant to which the Buyers purchased an aggregate 11,900,000 common shares ("Shares"). Proceeds from the sale were paid to the Selling Shareholders, and AbCellera did not receive any proceeds.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Monteverde & Associates PC Announces An Investigation Of American River Bankshares - AMRB

NEW YORK, June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Juan Monteverde, founder and managing partner at Monteverde & Associates PC, a national securities firm rated Top 50 in the 2018-2020 ISS Securities Class Action Services Report and headquartered at the Empire State Building in New York City, is investigating American River Bankshares ("AMRB" or the "Company") ( AMRB) relating to its proposed merger with Bank of Marin Bancorp. AMRB shareholders will receive 0.575 shares of Bank of Marin common stock per share they own.