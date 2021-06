Johnny Cash and June Carter shared one of the music world’s greatest love stories. The tale of their courtship and marriage is both iconic and inspirational. On one hand, they were together until June died in 2003. Publicly, they were one of the sweetest couples imaginable. On the other hand, they had to overcome so much during their time together. The strength of their love for one another isn’t something you see every day, especially not in the public eye. However, things could have been different. June Carter could have fallen in love with and married Elvis Presley.