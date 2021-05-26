Broadway's Biggest Night Is On! The 74th Annual Tony Awards Sets September Date
A date has been set for Broadway's biggest night! CBS and Tony Award Productions will celebrate the return of live theater on Broadway with a multi-platform event, The Tony Awards Present: Broadway’s Back! on September 26 beginning at 9PM ET on CBS. Many of the awards will be presented with a streaming presentation, but three awards—Best Play, Best Revival of a Play and Best Musical—will be broadcast on the network. Other winners will be celebrated throughout the broadcast.www.broadway.com