Broadway's Biggest Night Is On! The 74th Annual Tony Awards Sets September Date

Blair Brown & Austin Pendleton in "The Minutes" Tracy Letts' The Minutes has a new theater and opening night date set for 2022. The Pulitzer-finalist drama will now return to Broadway in March 2022 with an opening night scheduled for April 7. The Minutes began its run at the Cort Theatre on February 25, 2020 and was scheduled to open on March 15 but was hindered from doing so by the Broadway shutdown caused by COVID-19. The production's set was loaded out of the Cort Theatre last November to make way for the theater's previously planned renovation. The show will now run at Studio 54, where Caroline, Or Change is scheduled to begin performances in October.