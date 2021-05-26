IIROC Trade Resumption - VALU

Several other analysts have also commented on EXFO. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of EXFO from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EXFO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of EXFO in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of EXFO from $6.00 to $7.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. EXFO has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.79.