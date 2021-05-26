Cancel
Aaron Rodgers is having an absolute blast in Hawaii while chaos reigns in Green Bay

By Charles Curtis
Cover picture for the articleMany members of the Green Bay Packers are at OTAs this week. Among those not in attendance? Aaron Rodgers (along with a bunch of receivers, for what it’s worth). Instead, with the drama about the quarterback’s unhappiness with the franchise swirling in Wisconsin, Rodgers is in Hawaii, and it looks like he’s having the best time with fiancee Shailene Woodley and her Divergent co-star Miles Teller and his wife, Keleigh Sperry Teller.

