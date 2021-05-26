Fortnite Leaks Reveal Alien Invasion Event for Season 7

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 is almost here, some of the upcoming content has been revealed by data miners, including new animals like Kangaroos, Octopuses, and Platypus’. Chapter 2 Season 6 of Fortnite had a Primal theme and brought various new additions for fans to enjoy. This included new skins, a crafting system, and tamable wild animals. Now, Season 7 is just around the corner, and there has been a ton of speculation about what Epic Games have planned for the next big update.