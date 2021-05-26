Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Fortnite Leaks Reveal Alien Invasion Event for Season 7

By Jack O'Dwyer
dbltap.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew leaks have revealed an alien invasion is in the works for Fortnite Chapter 2: Season 7. Then information came to light thanks to credible Fortnite Twitter informant @iFireMonkey. Pieces began to dribble in as early as 4:30 a.m. ET on Tuesday, May 25. Everything from code segments to graphics, icons, posters, and audio clips have been posted to their Twitter account. Supposedly, a select few Fortnite content creators have received a case with a DVD player and a white CD disc that has "They're Coming" scrawled on its surface enclosed.

www.dbltap.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black Helicopter#Invasion#Epic Games#Audio Clips#Fortnite Chapter 2#Ifiremonkey#Fortnite Island#Alien#Reveal#Potential Spoilers#Surface#Graphics#Npcs#Audio Lines#Posters#Awful Duck#Repair Damaged Telescopes#Icons#Content Creators#Australian Creators
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Spoilers
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Twitter
Related
Video GamesPosted by
SlashGear

Fortnite creators receive strange crop circle DVDs amid alien leak

Several prominent Fortnite creators and streamers have received packages containing DVD players and DVDs containing real-world crop circle footage. The mysterious packages arrived soon after the big Fortnite 16.50 update, as well as leaks pointing toward an imminent alien invasion and possible island abductions. The DVDs are no doubt from...
Video GamesCharlie INTEL

New animals leaked for Fortnite Season 7: Kangaroos, Octopuses & more

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 is almost here, some of the upcoming content has been revealed by data miners, including new animals like Kangaroos, Octopuses, and Platypus’. Chapter 2 Season 6 of Fortnite had a Primal theme and brought various new additions for fans to enjoy. This included new skins, a crafting system, and tamable wild animals. Now, Season 7 is just around the corner, and there has been a ton of speculation about what Epic Games have planned for the next big update.
Video Gamesava360.com

The Aliens Just CHANGED the Map! (NEW Season 7 Leaks!)

Today there was a big map change at Colossal Crops! all the tall wheat was removed and there's this weird symbol! I'm going to explain EXACTLY what this means for Season 6 but more importantly... Season 7!. ???? Watch me live at: http://www.twitch.tv/sypherpk. ???? Socials ????. ???? Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/sypherpk. ????...
Video GamesPosted by
DBLTAP

Epic Games Teases Fortnite x Rick & Morty for Chapter 2: Season 7

Epic Games' latest Fortnite Chapter 2: Season 7 Twitter teaser includes a few references to the hit television series, Rick & Morty. As gamers prepare for the launch of Season 7 early on Tuesday, June 8, publisher Epic Games has been releasing short teasers via the official Fortnite Twitter page. These typically consist of a looping clip containing a traditional UFO "tractor beam" with a collection of items caught in its rays. The most recent of these, posted in the morning hours of Monday, June 7, has three items known in association with the television show, Rick & Morty.
Video Gamesfuturegamereleases.com

Fortnite Week 1 Alien Artifacts Locations – Chapter 2 Season 7

Well, Fortnite island has been invaded by aliens. During their invasion, there have been numerous alien artifacts that have dropped onto the island. The artifacts can be interacted with, and players should be on the lookout. Not only that, there’s a lockout behind the artifacts. Gathering all of them would unlock additional styles for Kymera.
Video Gamesasumetech.com

Fortnite season 7 LEAK: Teaser 3 could have leaked early, watch HERE

Fortnite season 7 release date is fast approaching, with the new Battle Pass launching on Tuesday June 8. And in the run-up to this major Fortnite release the game’s official Twitter account has been dropping teasers hinting at what will be included. The first teaser showed a milk carton, alien weapon and a small toy.
Video Gamescogconnected.com

Fortnite Season 7 Leaks/Rumors Include Superman, Rick and Morty

Everyone is in Fortnite now. Well, not quite everyone, but Epic Games is working on correcting that. The latest batch of leaks and/or rumors suggest that Superman and Rick and Morty are in the mix for Season 7. This baseless speculation is backed up tiny teaser images and hints this time! Those are almost as good as facts!
Video Gameswegotthiscovered.com

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 Adds New Weapons, Customizable Skins, Superman, More

Christmas comes but once a year unless, of course, you’re a Fortnite player. Every three months, Epic Games deploys its next major update for the battle royale, each of which bears gifts (albeit unwrapped) in the form of playable content, earnable cosmetics and a weekly unfolding story. And in stark contrast to the prehistoric theme of Season 6, today’s bumper patch marks the beginning of an alien invasion on the shores of Apollo Island.
Video Gamesthegameroof.com

Fortnite: Update 17.00 Patch Notes for Season 7

Fortnite: Battle Royale brings a lot of wacky innovations with Update 17.00 and the start of Season 7 – Chapter 2. Fortnite Season 7’s 17.00 update, including upgraded PC visuals and planned bug fixes. FORTNITE update 17.00 is about to go live on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One,...
Video Gamestotalgamingnetwork.com

Cosmic chaos descends upon Fortnite in Chapter 2 Season 7: Invasion

A mysterious alien army is invading the Island — having started with an explosive strike. Under the direction of Doctor Slone, the Imagined Order (IO) has taken it upon themselves to fight back, but their selflessness is in question. No matter who you trust, the technology of both sides is...
Video Gamesfortniteinsider.com

Fortnite Season 7 Week 1 Challenges

Here are all of the challenges you will need to complete for the first week of Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 7. A new season brings a set of new challenges! In Chapter 2. Season 7 of Fortnite Battle Royale, it appears as though Epic have switched things up again as there are no levels in the Battle Pass, only Battle Stars needed to purchase the cosmetics. This means that players can purchase the cosmetics they like and in the order they want them as long as they have enough Battle Stars.