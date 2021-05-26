Matt Wilhelm: Helping Granite Staters
REP. JASON OSBORNE penned an op-ed in the Union Leader that trafficked in disinformation about Democrats and our plans to help New Hampshire families and small businesses. Osborne continuously attacks Democratic priorities using stale Republican talking points. He does this to distract from the GOP’s own radical agenda. What he said about President Biden’s COVID-19 relief legislation, the American Jobs Plan, gun violence prevention, and the For the People Act was misleading and I’m responding to set the record straight.www.unionleader.com