Matt Wilhelm: Helping Granite Staters

The size of the “American Rescue Plan” pushed by President Joe Biden and rammed through by a purely partisan vote in Congress earlier this spring was truly staggering. At $1.9 TRILLION, it is so big, in fact, that New Hampshire’s congressional delegation this week was taking another victory lap for approving it. The three ladies and their gentleman friend announced specific dollar amounts that individual towns and cities will receive (totaling more than $200 million); the state gets $994 million.