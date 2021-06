NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES./. TORONTO, June 7, 2021 /CNW/ - Tricon Residential Inc. ("Tricon" or the "Company") (TSX: TCN), an owner and operator of single-family rental homes and multi-family rental apartments in the United States and Canada, is pleased to announce its inclusion in the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global Developed Index (the "Index") effective as of the close of business on June 18, 2021. The Index has confirmed Tricon's inclusion in its June 2021 Quarterly Review.