Pets

Foster Needed - Volunteer Opportunity Details

adoptapet.com
 14 days ago

Hello! We are in need of a long term foster for one of our pitty mixes. He is not dog friendly but extremely human friendly. Reach out if you would be able to help!. Before you can help out with this opportunity, you'll need to sign up as a volunteer. Once you've done that, you'll be able to contact the rescue group and express your interest helping out with this opportunity. You'll also be able to create a volunteer profile, which will let shelters and rescue groups in your area find volunteer opportunities that best match your skills and interests.

www.adoptapet.com
Holmes County, FLChipley Bugle

GAL volunteers needed

Guardian ad Litem volunteers are needed in Washington/Holmes County. We have 20 kids who need a volunteer on their case. Volunteers visit these children who have been removed from their homes because of allegations of abuse or neglect. Visits take place once a month and the Guardian ad Litem Program makes recommendations based on those visits. An application, background check and training is required. Please call 850-747-5180 or visit www.guardianadlitem.org for more information.
Simi Valley, CAsimivalleyacorn.com

Pet fosters, volunteers wanted

Volunteers and foster parents are needed for a growing animal rescue. Bailing Out Bentley is a volunteer based nonprofit organization in Simi Valley. The rescue began in 2020 after founder Kayla Bell lost her dog, Bentley, to cancer. The rescue specializes in dogs with advanced medical conditions such as cancer...
Albemarle County, VAcbs19news

Recognizing animal fostering volunteers

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- People who have helped foster animals are being recognized for their work. The Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA is celebrating National Foster a Pet Month with Petco Love and BOBS from Skechers. “We could not have accomplished everything we did last year without the support of our...
CharitiesLincoln Journal Star

Center for People in Need opening to volunteers

The Center for People in Need is welcoming volunteers back into its facility. General assistance and skilled positions will be available in July. Individuals interested in volunteering may begin signing up to receive notification of available shifts today at cfpin.org/volunteer. “Volunteers are integral to our operation,” said Chris Funk, executive...
Marin County, CAmarincounty.org

Local Foster Youths Need More Welcoming Homes

San Rafael, CA – As Marin County begins to experience the return of normalcy and the end of the COVID-19 public health emergency, the Marin County Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) is expressing gratitude to anyone who supported local children in foster care and those who stepped up to start the process of becoming a resource parent during challenging times.
CharitiesNews4Jax.com

Red Cross COVID-19 Impacts: Need for Volunteers

The pandemic impacted how organizations, agencies and communities responded to disasters and events. Instead of evacuating to shelters, families had to be evacuated to hotel rooms, making it harder for Red Cross to provide the best care.
BicyclesPosted by
Action News Jax

Volunteers needed for iCan Bike Camp

The North Florida School of Special Education is looking for volunteers for its iCan Bike Camp. June 21-25: There will be five 75 minute sessions and 10-12 volunteers are needed per session. 8:45-10:00 10:20-11:35 12:45-2:00 2:20-3:35 4:00-5:15. June 28 – July 2: There will be five 75 minute sessions and...
Lakeview, ORlakecountyexam.com

Spay and neuter clinic volunteers needed

Volunteers are needed to help out at the upcoming Oregon Outback Humane Society (OOHS) spay and neuter clinic on Saturday, July 10 and Sunday, July 11. Jen Antle, OOHS Board secretary, said that extra hands are needed to help with monitoring animals after surgery, to clean medical instruments, and to perform other cleanup at the end of the day. Lunch and dinner will be provided for volunteers.
Dothan, ALDothan Eagle

Animal Tracks: Shelter kittens need foster homes

There are always dogs and cats in need of good homes at the Dothan Animal Shelter. And kittens. There are so many kittens currently, the shelter is in need of foster homes or foster-to-adopt homes. To find out more about fostering kittens, call the shelter at 334-615-4620. Also, learn about sponsorships, volunteer opportunities and the shelter’s ongoing wish list.
Charitiessaddlebagnotes.com

Saddlebag Notes in Need of Volunteers

Saddlebag Notes has been fortunate to have a wonderful group of volunteers who have delivered the monthly papers to homes in their respective units for more than 27-years. Our volunteer team consists of over 100 people who serve as delivery persons and their backups. Our volunteers have made it possible to award more than five hundred thousand dollars in grants to various charitable service organizations in SaddleBrooke and the surrounding area during those twenty-seven years. In order to continue this wonderful program of giving, we are looking for some new volunteers.
Charlotte County, FLWINKNEWS.com

Foster homes needed for Charlotte County kittens

A local animal shelter needs your help to find a temporary home for some abandoned kittens. The Animal Welfare League of Charlotte County is looking for foster parents to house kittens for as little as two weeks. The organization will provide all necessary supplies. If you are interested you can...
Franklin County, ALFranklin County Times

Need for nurturing: Foster parents bridge gap for children in need

That’s the approximate number of children in foster care and the average number of days spent in foster care in Alabama, respectively. May is National Foster Care Awareness Month, shining a light on the system that connects loving families with children who have been removed from their homes by the Department of Human Resources, for any number of reasons. It’s a reality Leilani Johnson has seen firsthand from multiple angles, as a former DHR investigator and current foster home licensor for Franklin County.
Advocacyadoptapet.com

Transport - CHS to COLA - Volunteer Opportunity Details

Hello! We are in need of a volunteer to transport three medium sized pups from Charleston to Columbia Thursday morning. They need to be at the vet by 9am. Thank you in advance!. Want to Help Out?. Before you can help out with this opportunity, you'll need to sign up...
Bend, ORmycentraloregon.com

Volunteers Needed To Beautify Bend

The City of Bend’s Beautification Program is seeking volunteers to help support the Pollinator Pathway Project, a new initiative that aims to create a continuous corridor of native pollinator gardens between residences, businesses, parks and open spaces throughout Bend and beyond. Bend’s Beautification Program is joining other public and private partners in supporting this work to provide habitats for pollinators such as butterflies, bees and hummingbirds.
Charitiescovingtonweekly.com

KCB Needs Volunteers Saturday

Keep Covington Beautiful is calling for volunteers this Saturday for downtown beautification including planter re-planting and tree pruning. Volunteers will meet at the Covington Trailhead on Saturday, May 29, 2021. Downtown Beautification will take place from 9:30 until 12 noon. If you are able to volunteer, please contact Keep Covington...
Texas Statespectrumlocalnews.com

North Texas foster parents urge more families to volunteer

TEXAS — May is National Foster Care Month and Texas is currently dealing with what’s being called a “capacity crisis” with more than 200 children sleeping in state CPS offices for multiple nights in recent months. The Baskin family in Mesquite is familiar with the need for more families to...
Advocacysopghreporter.com

Volunteers needed for Mount clean-up

The Mount Washington Community Development Corporation has issued a call for volunteers for a property clean-up for a low-income homeowner in the neighborhood. A low-income senior citizen in Mount Washington is in need of help clearing her yard of bushes and trees. The MWCDC and the Hilltop Alliance are looking for four volunteers to help bag debris and move brush and tree limbs to the sidewalk. The clean-up will take place on June 11 starting at 10 a.m.
Wake Forest, NCwakeforestgazette.com

Volunteers needed for July 4 Children’s Parade

North Carolina’s decision to lift capacity restrictions and end mask and social distancing requirements has paved the way for the return of the July 4 Children’s Parade and Art in the Park. The Wake Forest Optimist Club will coordinate and manage this year’s Children’s Parade on Sunday, July 4. The...
Charitiesourdavie.com

A Storehouse for Jesus reopening: volunteers needed

The Distribution Ministry at A Storehouse for Jesus will reopen to clients on Monday, June 21. Clients should park in the front of the building and check in with the receptionist. There will be no drive through food pick up. Food, clothing, household items, toys, dishes and linens will be available.