Storage units are less expensive than retail or office space.Photo by Adam Winger on Unsplash. The detective quickly identified the quirk he knew this particular thief was prone to. Colorful and designer-pattern duct tape. A glance around the storage unit my husband had just opened for the local sheriff’s department and I understood what the detective meant. Even the mini ATV had a strip of purple tape slapped across a tear in the seat. The tape was obviously fresh.