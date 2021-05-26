Cancel
Tennis

Jamie Murray criticises French Open doubles prize money cut, hotel conditions

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 14 days ago
Jamie Murray has criticised French Open organisers over prize money cuts in the doubles event while also describing the hotel for doubles players an "absolute toilet".

Murray, a seven-times doubles and mixed doubles Grand Slam champion, also complained after the French Tennis Federation (FFT) pushed back the claycourt tournament from its scheduled start.

The year's second Grand Slam was postponed by a week to welcome more fans on the grounds compared to last year's rescheduled tournament when only 1,000 were allowed at Roland Garros every day in September.

"On top of twice moving their event dates to suit themselves, the @FFTennis continues their 'we don't give a ****' mentality by cutting the doubles prize fund by 23%," the 35-year-old Briton wrote on Twitter.

"Thanks for actively supporting all players across the tour... Your official hotel for doubles players is an absolute toilet... Thanks for allowing us the opportunity to bring one team member to support us during the event."

Reuters has asked the FFT for a comment.

The French Open begins on Sunday and Murray, 35, is set to partner Brazilian Bruno Soares in the doubles.

