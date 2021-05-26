Cancel
Frewsburg, NY

Meet under the stars at the Martz Kohl Observatory

WGRZ TV
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFREWSBURG, N.Y. — A 20-year effort to add computerized navigational systems has paid off for Martz Kohl Observatory. The Chautauqua County site located in Frewsburg, now offers interactive experiences for guests. Upgrades now allow schools to control the powerful telescopes remotely. It is the largest publicly-owned and accessible observatory in...

www.wgrz.com
Chautauqua County, NY
#Astronomical Observatory#Martz Kohl Observatory#Stars#N Y#Schools#Upgrades#Interactive Experiences
Syracuse, NYCitizen Online

NY auctioning former SUNY ESF president's home in Syracuse area

An Onondaga County home formerly used as the SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry president's residence will be auctioned by the state Office of General Services. The one-story home, which is located at 2 Bradford Heights Road in the town of DeWitt, has a 2,600-square-foot main floor with three...
RestaurantsWNYT

Outdoor dining curfew lifted in NY state

The curfew for outdoor dining went away on Monday. There was a midnight curfew in place for people eating out at restaurants. Now if you eat outdoors, restaurants can stay open later. However, the midnight curfew for indoor dining remains in effect for the next two weeks.
Watertown, NYwwnytv.com

Locals react to NY’s mask mandate change

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - It was all smiles for four men at Watertown’s Johnny D’s. Their weekly lunch together kicked off, and with it came a side of big news. Masks and social distancing will no longer be required for fully vaccinated people in most cases starting Wednesday. “It’s going...
Jamestown, NYPost-Journal

Melquist Named Preston Legacy Fund Recipient

Lilly Melquist, a 2020 Jamestown High School graduate, is the first recipient of the Karen Volpe Preston Legacy Fund, a scholarship created to support Chautauqua County high school graduates majoring in theater arts. “For as long as I can remember, theater has been a driving force in my life,” Melquist...
Jamestown, NYjamestowngazette.com

One of Our Own: An Interview with Dick Barton

Dick Barton simply said with typical humility, “I’m looking forward to it,” when asked about “TEAM: The Dick Barton Story,” the pulse-quickening video documentary about his remarkable auto racing career. It is slated to premiere on Sunday, May 23rd, at 6:00 p.m. at the National Comedy Center in downtown Jamestown, NY.
MuseumsWNYT

NY State Museum, Library, reopen after year-long closure

ALBANY - After being closed to the public for more than a year, the New York State Museum, Library, and Archives are welcoming visitors again. About two-dozen families were lined up outside Monday, excited and ready to visit the exhibits. Behind the scenes, staff members have been busy all year,...
Public HealthPosted by
92.9 Jack FM

Mask Guidelines Confusion in Buffalo

The good news; Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that effective Wednesday, May 19th, New York State would be adopting the CDC's new guidance for mask-wearing and social distancing for vaccinated people. Great! This is a major sign that life is returning to some sense of pre-covid normality. Soon we'll be able to walk into Tappo or Dinosaur BBQ for dinner without wearing a mask. It's not over yet, but we're getting there, however slowly.
Chautauqua County, NYObserver

Chautauqua County recognizes 14th week of COVID-19 heroes

MAYVILLE — Chautauqua County Executive PJ Wendel and the COVID-19 Response Team recently announced the 14th week of COVID-19 Hero nominations 97-106. Nominations are recognized in a video posted weekdays on the Chautauqua County Government Facebook page, and each nominee receives a personal note from the County Executive’s Office. “We’ve...
Chautauqua County, NYchautauquatoday.com

Chautauqua County Allotted 15 Spots for NYS Sheriff's Summer Camp

The New York State Sheriff's Summer Camp will be taking place this summer in the Finger Lakes region. The camp, located on Keuka Lake, is for boys and girls ages 9-12 who, because of economic reasons, would not have an opportunity to attend a summer camp or enjoy a summer vacation. Transportation to and from the camp will be provided along with meals. Each county sheriff in the state has been given a predetermined number of camper slots. Sheriff's offices use a variety of methods to identify deserving children to attend, with the primary criteria being economically challenged children and children who can benefit with the positive interaction with deputy sheriffs. Chautauqua County is scheduled for the week of July 11-17 and has been allotted 15 spots -- eight boys and seven girls. While summer camps are allowed to operate in New York State, it is not known at this time what COVID-19 precautions will be in place. The application deadline is Tuesday, June 1st. If you have questions or would like to submit an application, contact Sheriff Jim Quattrone's office at 753-4235 before May 27th.
Chautauqua County, NYchautauquatoday.com

COVID-19 Positivity Rate in WNY Drops Below 2.0%

Western New York's seven-day COVID-19 positivity rate has fallen below 2.0% for the first time since March 17th. Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Saturday that the region's infection rate was 1.99% on Friday. The currently currently has the third-highest rate in the state behind the Finger Lakes (2.77%) and the North Country (2.09%). Statewide, the seven-day average fell for a 40th consecutive day; it dropped to 1.18%, the lowest since October 19th. In Chautauqua County, the seven-day average increased by two-tenths of a percent and is now at 1.6%.
Chautauqua County, NYObserver

Missing the fair

To the disappointment of many across the county, the Chautauqua County Fair has been canceled for the second year in a row. For some, the official announcement was surprising due to the amount of other local fairs, including the New York State Fair, which at this moment are still set to occur this summer. There is also a fair amount of frustration, especially from the 4-H families across the county at the lack of state guidance for the Chautauqua County Fair, which has been cited as one of the reasons for this year’s cancellation.
Chautauqua County, NYObserver

Foundation awards $119,091 in grants

The Northern Chautauqua Community Foundation is pleased to announce grant awards from their 2021 Spring Community Benefit Grants Program. The program awards grants biannually to organizations seeking funds to improve and strengthen the northern Chautauqua County region. NCCF’s Board of Directors recently approved these grants, totaling $119,091 and benefitting the following 19 local organizations:
Chautauqua County, NYchautauquatoday.com

MHA Holding COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic in Jamestown on Wednesday

The Chautauqua County Health Department is partnering with the Mental Health Association in Chautauqua County for a walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Wednesday at the MHA's Jamestown Recovery Center at 31 Water Street at the rear of the Gateway Center, off the rear parking lot. This clinic will administer the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine and will be held from 10:30 AM to 4:00 PM. No appointments are necessary. There will also be hepatitis screening and Narcan training at this clinic.
Chautauqua County, NYchautauquatoday.com

County Officials Announce Nominees for Week 14 of COVID-19 Heroes Program

Chautauqua County officials announced 10 nominees for Week 14 of the county's COVID-19 Heroes program. This week's list of heroes includes Ken Morris, who is the Chief Operating Officer at Brooks Memorial Hospital in Dunkirk. County Executive P.J. Wendel says Morris oversees the many unsung heroes in hospital support services. He has also coordinated the vaccine effort and played a key role early in the pandemic...
Dunkirk, NYPost-Journal

School Votes About More Than Budget

DUNKIRK — Northern Chautauqua Catholic School in Dunkirk has been somewhat of an unsung hero throughout this trying academic year across our region. With public districts struggling last summer and early on in the fall to come up with a plan to bring students back to in-person learning during the COVID-19 pandemic, NCCS thrived.