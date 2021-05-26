Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Opponents at a Glance: Florida Gators

By Palmer Thombs
Posted by 
247Sports
247Sports
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe're still a ways away from kickoff of the 2021 college football season, but with spring practice wrapped up around the country, there's no time like the present to start looking ahead and previewing Georgia's opponents for next fall. The Bulldogs are set to open the 2021 season away from home in a neutral site matchup against the Clemson Tigers that will likely feature two teams ranked in the top 5. Then it's back to Sanford Stadium before opening SEC play on September 18. Marquee matchups for the fall include the annual Georgia-Florida game in Jacksonville and the return of the rivalry against in-state Georgia Tech. Today, we look ahead to Georgia's annual matchup in Jacksonville against the Florida Gators.

247sports.com
247Sports

247Sports

26K+
Followers
208K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
State
Oklahoma State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dan Mullen
Person
Brad Stewart
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida Gators#Clemson Tigers#American Football#Florida State Football#Auburn Football#Alabama Football#Lost Cotton Bowl#Penn State#The Arizona Cardinals#Bulldogs#Florida Returns#Sec Championship Game#In State Georgia Tech#Jacksonville#College Football Season#Quarterback#Marquee Matchups#Kickoff#Defensive Line
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Penn State University
News Break
College Sports
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
College SportsPosted by
AllGators

Highlights: Florida Gators CB Commit Julian Humphrey

2022 cornerback Julian Humphrey committed to the Florida Gators on Thursday afternoon, adding a whole lot of speed to the future of UF's secondary. In addition to track speed - keep in mind, Humphrey's personal best in the 100-meter dash is 10.55 seconds - Humphrey provides the Gators with a coverage savvy defensive back who has proven himself manning up against opposing receivers. Owning a lengthy frame, Humphrey has a flair for making plays on the ball, as seen by his two interceptions and 15 defended passes over the past two seasons.
College Sportschatsports.com

Florida Gators basketball Hires Akeem Miskdeen

Florida’s assistant coaching search that lasted for what seemed like forever finally came to a close on Friday night as Akeem Miskdeen was said to be hired by the Gators. Much like the hire of Erik Pastrana who was hired the week prior, it was a name that started floating around behind the scenes before becoming a reality shortly after.
Mississippi Statechatsports.com

Alexander breaks down last week’s Florida Gators offer

Last week, the Florida Gators offered several prospects in the state of Mississippi in the Class of 2023. 2023 offensive lineman Isaiah Alexander (6-7, 350, Tupelo, MS. High) was one of those guys to pick up an offer after he talked to a Gators coach. “Coach John Hevesy did,” Alexander...
Texas StateBurnt Orange Nation

Texas hosted 5-star DT Bear Alexander on Wednesday

On Monday, Fort Worth Brewer defensive tackle Bear Alexander made a decision that sent shockwaves across the college football recruiting world by announcing his decommitment from the Georgia Bulldogs a little more than four months after making his pledge on National Signing Day. So it was no surprise that the...
Alabama StateDaily Commercial

Florida Gators baseball knocks off Alabama to advance to SEC Tournament semifinals

HOOVER, Ala — Florida advanced to Saturday's semifinals of the SEC Baseball Tournament with a 7-2 win over Alabama in Thursday's third round at Hoover Met. Stadium. No. 6 seed Florida (38-19) is rewarded with a day off Friday and will next play at 1 p.m. Saturday. The Gators have three tourney wins by outscoring opponents 24-4 to strengthen their bid to host an NCAA Tournament regional next weekend. They would most likely need to win the tournament to host a Super Regional.
Georgia Statechatsports.com

Cull likes “everything” about the Florida Gators

Tuesday was a huge day for the Florida Gators coaching staff as not only were they able to get a lot of instate prospects on campus but several prospects from the state of Georgia were able to make it on campus. Defensive back Nick Cull (5-11, 175, Donalsonville, GA. Seminole...
College SportsPosted by
Tampa Bay Times

USF baseball to open NCAA Tournament play against Florida Gators

For the third time since 2015, USF’s quest for an NCAA baseball title will commence with a two-hour trek up Interstate 75. The Bulls (28-27), who earned an NCAA Tournament berth by winning the American Athletic Conference tournament, learned Monday they’re a No. 4-seed in the four-team Gainesville Regional, where they open against top-seeded Florida (38-20) Friday at noon.
Florida Statechatsports.com

Bulls open Gainesville Regional against No. 15 Florida Gators

GAINESVILLE (June 3, 2021) – The University of South Florida Bulls (28-27) begin play in the program's 14th NCAA Regional appearance on Friday, June 4 at 12 p.m. against host and No. 15-nationally ranked Florida. The Bulls are the No. 4 seed in the regional while the Florida Gators are...
NFLPosted by
AllGators

Florida Gators Breakout Watch: DT Gervon Dexter

Photo Credit: University of Florida Athletics Association. Building a team through the trenches is a commonality at all levels of football, but particularly with the Florida Gators who thrive so much off of great defensive line play throughout the year. Recruited last year, defensive tackle Gervon Dexter will certainly be...
College SportsPosted by
247Sports

Opponents at a Glance: Missouri Tigers

We're still a ways away from kickoff of the 2021 college football season, but with spring practice wrapped up around the country, there's no time like the present to start looking ahead and previewing Georgia's opponents for next fall. The Bulldogs are set to open the 2021 season away from home in a neutral site matchup against the Clemson Tigers that will likely feature two teams ranked in the top 5. Then it's back to Sanford Stadium before opening SEC play on September 18. Marquee matchups for the fall include the annual Georgia-Florida game in Jacksonville and the return of the rivalry against in-state Georgia Tech. Today, we look ahead to Georgia's game against the Missouri Tigers.
Florida Statenunesmagician.com

Syracuse football 2021 opponent preview: Florida State Seminoles

We’re just over three months away from Syracuse Orange football kickoff — which actually seems sort of close. In the weeks still to go until the season starts, we’re counting down by previewing everything you need to know before week one’s game vs. Ohio. Of late, that’s included very early looks at all 12 opponents on this year’s schedule. Last week, we discussed Liberty. This time around, it’s week five foe:
Tennessee StatePosted by
247Sports

Opponents at a Glance: Tennessee Volunteers

We're still a ways away from kickoff of the 2021 college football season, but with spring practice wrapped up around the country, there's no time like the present to start looking ahead and previewing Georgia's opponents for next fall. The Bulldogs are set to open the 2021 season away from home in a neutral site matchup against the Clemson Tigers that will likely feature two teams ranked in the top 5. Then it's back to Sanford Stadium before opening SEC play on September 18. Marquee matchups for the fall include the annual Georgia-Florida game in Jacksonville and the return of the rivalry against in-state Georgia Tech. Today, we look ahead to Georgia's road trip to Knoxville and its matchup against the Tennessee Volunteers.