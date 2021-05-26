The Red Sox have a pitching depth problem

The Red Sox, as we sit here today on Wednesday, are having a good season. Full stop. End of discussion. These things are inevitably discussed in relation to preseason expectations, and for the Red Sox the preseason expectation was to hang around .500 in the best-case scenario and maybe make some noise in the wildcard race for a bit. But so far, thanks to a great core in their lineup plus surprises on the pitching staff, they are just a half-game out of first place in a loaded AL East, and they’ve spent the bulk of the season so far in the pole position. Things are by and large good, even with Tuesday’s game having just happened, and by and large they’ve earned it.