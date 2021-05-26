Cancel
FIFA

Soccer-Broadcast rights key to growing women's soccer, says FIFA report

msn.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) - Broadcasting rights represent a significant growth area for women's soccer, with broadcast income currently accounting for an average of just 6% of clubs' total revenue, world governing body FIFA said in a report published on Wednesday. The report analyses the women's football landscape through survey results from 30...

www.msn.com
Gianni Infantino
#Broadcasting Rights#World Soccer#Sports Clubs#Youth Football#World Football#Reuters#Nbc Sports#Sponsorship#Affiliated Women#Standalone Clubs#Men#Key Insights#Broadcast Income#Progress#Qualification#Total Revenue#Exciting Opportunities
Soccer
FIFA
Chelsea F.C.
Sports
Ottumwa, IA
Ottumwa Courier

IHCC women's soccer squad earns first national tournament berth

OTTUMWA – While they would have preferred to have taken the surer route there, in the end, the trip will be made. After a week of uncertainty, the suspense came to an end for the 2020-21 Indian Hills Women’s Soccer team as the Warriors will, for the first time in school history, be participating in the NJCAA Division I Soccer Championships. After having several teams in recent years fall just short, this year’s squad will vie for the National Championship via an at large bid that was extended this morning by the NJCAA, placing IHCC in the 12-team field for next week’s tournament to be held in Evans, Georgia.
FIFA

FIFA: Exclusive rights and sponsors ‘paramount’ to women’s football growth

FIFA has published its Benchmarking Report, the first survey into the development of top-tier professional women’s football, identifying exclusive sponsorship and broadcasting deals as the key growth drivers of the sport. Surveying a total of 282 women’s football clubs from 30 top-flight leagues, the report found that 72% of teams...
Soccer

Women's soccer saw significant disruption from pandemic

The coronavirus outbreak brought significant disruption to women’s soccer around the world with some players going without competition for as many as 250 days. That is according to a FIFPRO report. Three-quarters of women’s leagues went on hold because of the pandemic. National team play was also impacted with players experiencing a 56% drop in minutes. The lack of playing time was exacerbated because the women’s competition calendar is more fragmented that the men’s calendar. FIFPRO is the international players’ union. It released the findings in a report on player workload and impact during the coronavirus outbreak. The data was culled from its new Player Workload Management platform.
Missouri State

Missouri women's soccer adds Stoots to staff

(Columbia) -- Missouri women’s soccer has announced the addition of Andy Stoots to the coaching staff. Stoots, who comes from Louisville, will be the Associate Head Coach. He spent five years with the Cardinals, making two NCAA Tournament appearances. View the complete release from Missouri athletics linked here.
Soccer

2020 College Soccer News Women’s All-Freshmen Teams.

Freshmen Played An Import Role Of College Soccer Teams Coast To Coast During the Fall 2020 and Spring 2021 Seasons. College Soccer News Seeks To Acknowledge Their Contribution Through Our All-Freshman Team Selections.
Americus, GA

Edwards to Lead GSW Women’s Soccer Program

AMERICUS — Georgia Southwestern State University Director of Athletics Mike Leeder has hired Kerry Edwards to be the school’s next head women’s soccer coach. Edwards comes to Georgia Southwestern from NCAA Division I member Northwestern State University, where she served as an assistant coach on the women’s soccer staff this past year.
Soccer

World Cup 2021: The Way Soccer's Growing Popularity Undermines America

FIFA

Fifa’s women’s soccer study highlights need for clear written strategy

Leagues with club licensing systems and financial controls have more clubs in profit, study reveals. 72% of clubs generate higher revenue from negotiating sponsorship deals exclusively for their women’s team. Leagues that negotiate broadcast rights for women’s competition separately from men’s generate more income. Fifa has released its first ever...
FIFA

2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup: The next big step for soccer in Australia and New Zealand

Giving you access to the industry leaders and brands changing the way sports is being consumed in the Asia-Pacific region, through the APAC Series. You will gain insight into the contrasting business strategies and innovations that are shaping individual regions within this fragmented landscape. Understand how to maximise alternative approaches, behavioural adaptations and the use of new technology.
Soccer
247Sports

Hideki Nakada Named New Women's Soccer Coach

Nearly a month after the departure of Rich Manning, the University of Utah announced on Thursday the hiring of Hideki Nakada as the next head coach of the Utah women’s soccer team. Nakada becomes the third head coach in school history. He is no stranger to the landscape of Pac-12...
Kansas State

Creighton women's soccer picks up Kansas transfer

(Omaha) -- Creighton women’s soccer has announced the addition of Kansas transfer Gracely Briley. Briley played in eight matches during 2020 and finished the year with 206 minutes. An Academic All-Big 12 First Team pick, Briley was a two-time Gatorade Player of the Year in high school. View the complete...
Halifax, VA

Lady Raiders soccer team growing game by game

The 2021 version of the Appomattox Raiders varsity girls soccer team is a blend of newcomers and veterans that have had to "grow as they go" due to having lost an entire season of game experience in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Several of those veterans were part-time players during the Raiders' 2017 Class 2 State Championship appearance, and are now team leaders.
Premier League

Piscataway Township, NJ

Women’s Soccer 2021 Incoming Class Ranked Top 10 Nationally

PISCATAWAY, N.J. – Rutgers women’s soccer 2021-22 incoming class is ranked No. 7 nationally by Top Drawer Soccer. The signees include Kassidy Banks, Kylie Diagle, Gia Girman, Cammie Kennett, Emily Mason, Courtney Ruedt, and Riley Tiernan. The group consists of two national champions, three state champions, five high school all-Americans,...
Norfolk, NE

Northeast women's soccer team ready for national challenge

The Northeast Community College women's soccer team is four wins away from a national championship. That will be easier said than done. The 12-3-1 Hawks are seeded ninth in the 12-team National Junior College Athletic Association Division II national tournament, which is set for Friday through Wednesday in Evans, Georgia.
Soccer

Snow Women’s Soccer Downs Monroe Thursday

EVANS, Ga.-Sydney Cragun posted a pair of goals and the Snow College women’s soccer squad blanked Monroe 2-0 Thursday in NJCAA National Tournament women’s soccer pool play. The Badgers next face No. 5 Iowa Western Saturday at 5:30 pm.
College Sports

Cavaliers sweep VaSID women’s soccer top honors

Virginia swept the top women’s soccer awards from the Virginia Sports Information Directors (VaSID) and eight players garnered spots on University Division All-State teams. Sophomore forward Diana Ordoñez (Prosper, Texas) was named Player of the Year, midfielder Lia Godfrey (Fleming Island, Fla.) was named Rookie of the Year and senior goalkeeper Laurel Ivory (Surfside, Fla.) was named Defensive Player of the Year. Head coach Steve Swanson was named the Coach of the Year after guiding the Cavaliers to the College Cup for the third time in his tenure.