Name: Rob Depiazza, teenage daughter, middle-aged rat terrier. Tell us a little (or a lot) about your home and the people who live there: We lost our home of 32 years when a massive oak tree blew down in Hurricane Irma (while we were hunkered down inside) and totally destroyed it. Since I had been working with an architect on an artist studios project I wanted to build out of shipping containers, I made the spontaneous decision to build our new house out of containers. Thirty months later (February 2020), we moved in. I designed it with the architect and was the general contractor on the project working on site daily whilst (barely) running my screen printing business and recovering from four hip replacement surgeries only months before the hurricane hit. It’s a crazy ass story that nearly cost me my sanity yet remarkably turned out quite well.