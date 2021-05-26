NFL, Senior Bowl to host first HBCU combine in 2022
After being canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19, the HBCU (Historically Black Colleges & Universities) Combine is officially taking off in 2022. The NFL and the Reese's Senior Bowl announced Wednesday that they will be hosting the first "HBCU Combine" next year, which will highlight athletes from four HBCU conferences — the CIAA, MEAC, SIAC and SWAC — as well as other HBCU schools. The combine is set for Jan. 28-29, 2022 at the University of South Alabama in Mobile.www.msn.com