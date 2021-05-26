Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

NFL, Senior Bowl to host first HBCU combine in 2022

By Liz Roscher
msn.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter being canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19, the HBCU (Historically Black Colleges & Universities) Combine is officially taking off in 2022. The NFL and the Reese's Senior Bowl announced Wednesday that they will be hosting the first "HBCU Combine" next year, which will highlight athletes from four HBCU conferences — the CIAA, MEAC, SIAC and SWAC — as well as other HBCU schools. The combine is set for Jan. 28-29, 2022 at the University of South Alabama in Mobile.

www.msn.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hbcu#Nfl Draft#American Football#College Football#Nfl Football#Pro Bowl#Alabama Football#Siac#Swac#Hbcu Combine#The Senior Bowl#Hbcus#Hbcu Players#Hbcu Athletes#Hbcu Draft Prospects#Nfl History#Nfl Draft#Football Players#Football Operations#Indianapolis
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
247Sports

2022 NFL Mock Draft: QBs dominate first round in PFN projection

Rising juniors Sam Howell and Spencer Rattler are widely-considered the top quarterback prospects ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft, edging out a few other not-so-proven options in a cycle free of transcendent options at the position. Neither has made any indication they'd leave after the upcoming college football season, but both have been mentioned as early first-round selections amid the litany of way-too-early mock drafts and their coaches know it.
NFLJanesville Gazette

Katie Sowers, first woman to coach in Super Bowl, joins Chiefs staff

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — At just 34 years old, Katie Sowers has already enjoyed a groundbreaking career as the first openly gay coach in the NFL and the first woman to coach in a Super Bowl. It’s only fitting that she return where she started (or at least nearby). Sowers,...
Fort Dodge, IAyourfortdodge.com

Dodger Stadium To Host Bowl Game Between Top 10 Teams Saturday

Fort Dodge will host a college football bowl game this weekend, as Iowa Central has accepted a bid to the Graphic Edge Bowl. Normally, the bowl game is played at the UNI Dome, but that changed due to the NJCAA’s shuffle to the football schedule. Dodger Stadium has now been selected to be the host site.
NFLfoxwilmington.com

Super Bowl champ takes swipe at Tim Tebow, campaigns for own NFL comeback

Two-time Super Bowl champion Brandon Jacobs said Thursday he wants to make an NFL comeback after seeing how Tim Tebow was able to latch onto the Jacksonville Jaguars last week. Jacobs, 38, has not played in a regular-season game since the 2013 season with the New York Giants. It was...
Ohio Statelandgrantholyland.com

Play Like a Girl podcast: Talking the new HBCU Combine

On LGHL’s Play Like a Girl podcast, Kelsey and Meredith talk everything from Ohio State sports to advocacy for women in sports and all the happenings in between. Check out the podcast below, and make sure to subscribe wherever you get your podcasts:. Subscribe: RSS | Apple | Spotify |...
Westwood, MAEnterprise

NFL-style high school football combine scheduled for June 26 in Westwood

The Massachusetts High School Football Coaches Association has partnered with HardKore Athletic Performance of Rockland to stage its annual Athletic Combine at Xaverian Brothers High School in Westwood on June 26. The Combine is open to all Massachusetts high school football players. Registered athletes will be assigned a starting time...
NFLchatsports.com

NFL news: Las Vegas could still host 2024 Super Bowl

Wednesday, the NFL announced it has awarded the 2023 Super Bowl to Arizona and the game will be played at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, which, of course is the home of the Arizona Cardinals. The game will be played February 12, 2023. Next season’s Super Bowl will be played...
NFLprofootballnetwork.com

Predicting NFL playoff teams and 2022 Super Bowl winner

The race to be one of the NFL playoff teams is always hotly contested. Let’s examine which franchises are predicted to make the playoffs, which teams will make the Super Bowl, and the associated odds of both. Which NFL teams could be in the playoffs this season?. Over the last...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

5 Dark horse NFL Super Bowl contenders primed to shine in 2021

There are always favorites to win it all but that doesn’t mean we can’t have surprise contenders to make the Super Bowl. Here are five dark horse teams in the NFL 2021 season. Entering the 2021 NFL season, there are two teams that most would agree are favorites to get...
NFLbettingpros.com

NFL Futures: Best Bets to Make Super Bowl LVI

The summer offers plenty of early buying opportunities when it comes to NFL futures. Barring any unforeseen injuries, we can be about 95% sure about what the 32 rosters will look like entering training camp. Sometimes, the early bird really does get the worm in the futures market. With that...
NFLSportsBook Review

Which NFL Head Coach Will Be Fired First?

There’s good and bad to every job, and NFL head coach has more pressure on than most others, some win, some lose, but which coach will be the first to be relieved of their position? Here we take a look at the NFL odds. The Shortlist. When looking at this...
NFLkslsports.com

Former Utah, NFL OL Zane Beadles Reflects On Special 2008 Sugar Bowl Season

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – Former Utah and NFL offensive lineman Zane Beadles told some stories from the great 2008 Utes Sugar Bowl season. The former Utah great Zane Beadles joined the Crimson Corner via live stream on Friday afternoon to help make a special announcement, along with tell some stories from the 2008 Sugar Bowl season and discuss recent events in the NFL.
NFLdailymagazine.news

Whose Super Bowl windows are opening, closing in '21? 'NFL Total Access'

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, Kim Jones, David Carr, and Cynthia Frelund discuss which teams' Super Bowl windows are opening, closing in 2021. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network. Sports/Football. 2021-06-04 09:05:35Z. NFL players are being urged to limit the use of...
NFL49erswebzone.com

Five 49ers who could turn into Pro Bowl players in 2021 NFL season

Share Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. These five 49ers could make a major leap this season. 49ers were initially supposed to open the 2021 season at home. By David Bonilla. May 19, 2021. The San Francisco 49ers...
NFLPosted by
NBC Sports Chicago

5 Bears who could make first Pro Bowl this year

After back-to-back 8-8 seasons, Ryan Pace and the Bears have brought in many new players, hired several new coaches, and are generally optimistic about their chances to win double-digit games in 2021. Improved quarterback play from either Andy Dalton or Justin Fields should help, but if Matt Nagy’s team wants to not only make the postseason, but win in the postseason, some of their younger players will have to take the next step in their development as impactful pros. Here are our choices for five players that could ascend this season and earn their first Pro Bowl honors.
NFLPosted by
NBC Chicago

5 Bears Who Could Earn Pro Bowl Honors After 2021 NFL Season

5 Bears who could make first Pro Bowl this year originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. After back-to-back 8-8 seasons, Ryan Pace and the Bears have brought in many new players, hired several new coaches, and are generally optimistic about their chances to win double-digit games in 2021. Improved quarterback play from either Andy Dalton or Justin Fields should help, but if Matt Nagy’s team wants to not only make the postseason, but win in the postseason, some of their younger players will have to take the next step in their development as impactful pros. Here are our choices for five players that could ascend this season and earn their first Pro Bowl honors.