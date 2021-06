Finding rain gear for the whole family can be expensive. And if you don’t find the right fit, you may end up with soggy socks and a cold. Weather can be unpredictable, so it’s crucial to be prepared for whatever mother nature may throw your way. And it’s important to consider what situations you’ll regularly encounter with your gear. For example, do you need a raincoat for the occasional spring shower? Or will you need something waterproof for high-volume storms? Regardless of your budget, it’s good to invest in rain gear that will keep you and your entire family protected in rainy weather.