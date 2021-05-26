Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cherokee, OK

Central Oklahoma Little Britches Rodeo Association to host finals in Cherokee this weekend

By Kelci McKendrick
Posted by 
Enid News and Eagle
Enid News and Eagle
 18 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cxwO5_0aC7p7oW00

CHEROKEE, Okla. — Central Oklahoma Little Britches Rodeo Association series finals will be held this weekend in Cherokee.

The finals will close out the franchise’s 2020-21 season and will start at 10 a.m. Saturday and Sunday, May 29-30, 2021, at Alfalfa County Fairgrounds, 600-698 W. 5th.

Each day should finish up around 2:30 p.m. and is free to the public, said Alycia Harmon, rodeo secretary for COLBRA, which was founded in 2014 and is a franchise of the National Little Britches Rodeo Association.

Contestants ages 5-19 will compete in three different age groups: little wranglers ages 5-8, juniors ages 9-13 and seniors ages 14-19. Little wranglers will be boys and girls combined.

The rodeos will start with roughstock riding — bull riding, saddle bronc riding and bareback steer riding — before moving into racing events — barrel racing, flag racing, goat tying, pole bending, roping and trail, Harmon said. Schedules can be found on COLBRA’s Facebook page.

The finals were originally set to be held in Enid, but since the arena doesn’t have everything COLBRA requires, such as bucking and roping chutes, the switch was made to Cherokee in April.

Any NLBRA member can enter, and entries still are being accepted in cash only until Thursday, Harmon said. To enter, contact Harmon at (405) 320-2801.

This will be the last COLBRA rodeo for participants to get points before the NLBRA’s national finals rodeo in July in Guthrie. To qualify for nationals, contestants have to have five top seven placings in their events, Harmon said.

“If you want to compete in barrels, you have to have five top seven placings,” she said. “If you want to compete in poles, it’s the same way. You can’t just qualify in one event ... You have to qualify in each of them that you do.”

Results and points should be posted to NLBRA’s website by Monday, Harmon said, and the awards have been postponed to an undetermined later date.

A potluck dinner and games for contestants and families will be held Saturday evening. Harmon said things like this are done throughout the year to allow the kids to get to know each other better before nationals, where they may compete on teams.

“They are competitive in the arena, but afterward, they want to be friends, so we try to do family things where we can get the families together,” she said.

Entries for nationals are open through June 18 and are online only, listed on the website under Rodeo Signup & Registration.

Harmon, who has been involved with COLBRA for four years, said Little Britches allows kids to get started in rodeo at a young age, setting the stage for junior high, high school and college rodeo, and helps them get scholarships and build their resumes as they’re growing up.

Little Britches is run professionally, Harmon said, which helps teach contestants responsibility and structure for the future.

“If you want to go pro rodeo, there’s a lot of rules. You have to check your stock number. You have to verify your rope on the right stock or you get turned out, and that’s just a lot of money down the drain,” Harmon said.

It also teaches them lessons “not just for rodeo, but for life,” she added.

“Little Britches teaches you how to be supportive of other people and be there for other people,” she said. “It just teaches you life skills you need to move throughout life.”

Enid News and Eagle

Enid News and Eagle

Enid, OK
1K+
Followers
160
Post
156K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Enid News and Eagle

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Guthrie, OK
Local
Oklahoma Sports
City
Cherokee, OK
City
Enid, OK
State
Oklahoma State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rodeos#Okla#Barrel Racing#College Kids#Free Events#Colbra#Nlbra#Britches Rodeo#Rodeo Secretary#Saddle Bronc#Racing Events#Flag Racing#Juniors Ages#Contestants Ages#April#July#Scholarships#Contact Harmon#Entries
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Sports
Related
Oklahoma Statechatsports.com

Ole Miss men’s golf begins NCAA Regional play in Oklahoma

For the fourth time in as many years, OUR GOLF SONS are headed to the post season. The team has the chance to put aside a bit of a schizophrenic spring season and make it to a Championship that wasn’t even played the year before thanks to COVID. The NCAAs have been the site of much heartbreak and consternation over that time. Missed opportunities, late-round collapses, and even a gosh damn bird have befallen our heroes in the NCAA Regional round to keep the team from a Championship berth.
Oklahoma Statecowboysrideforfree.com

Oklahoma State moves student seating onto floor of Gallagher-Iba

Oklahoma State students will be even closer to the action as it was announced Monday afternoon the Oklahoma State will be moving some of the student section to the floor of Gallagher-Iba Arena. In a statement for Athletic Director Mike Holder, he said the move was to bring the energy...
Oklahoma Stateokcfox.com

Raising Oklahoma: Easy Shrimp Taco's For Your Next Family Dinner

We are Raising Oklahoma with tips from OSU Extension Educator Jessica Riggin. Today, she's breaking down an easy shrimp taco recipe for your next family meal. You can reach out to Jessica for more tips at the Lincoln County OSU Extension Office, located at 811 Manvel in Chandler. You can call them at 405-258-0550.
Oklahoma Stateguthrienewsleader.net

First Black Cowboy baseball players honored at O’Brate Stadium

Donkor Khalid and Freddie Moulder chatted for a couple of seconds and shared some laughs as they stood out on the baseball diamond. It was like old times for the two friends, who both joined the Oklahoma State University baseball team in 1965. They just wanted to have fun and play for a premier program like OSU.
Oklahoma StateMcAlester News

Triphornia Mubaiwa named an Outstanding Graduate at EOSC

WILBURTON — Eastern Oklahoma State College sophomore Triphornia Mubaiwa of Zimbabwe was named the Outstanding Nursing Division Graduate during the college’s 2021 commencement ceremony in Wilburton. Nursing Director Gina Bullock presented the award. One graduate from each of the seven college divisions is selected each year for the honor. The...
Oklahoma StatePosted by
247Sports

Oklahoma State drops series finale against Baylor

STILLWATER, Okla. – Oklahoma State came up short in its final Big 12 Conference game of the season Sunday as the 21st-ranked Cowboys fell to Baylor, 9-3, at O’Brate Stadium. With the loss, the Cowboys are now 30-16-1 overall and finish their conference slate with a 12-12 mark. Offensively, OSU...