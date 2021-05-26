Central Oklahoma Little Britches Rodeo Association to host finals in Cherokee this weekend

CHEROKEE, Okla. — Central Oklahoma Little Britches Rodeo Association series finals will be held this weekend in Cherokee.

The finals will close out the franchise’s 2020-21 season and will start at 10 a.m. Saturday and Sunday, May 29-30, 2021, at Alfalfa County Fairgrounds, 600-698 W. 5th.

Each day should finish up around 2:30 p.m. and is free to the public, said Alycia Harmon, rodeo secretary for COLBRA, which was founded in 2014 and is a franchise of the National Little Britches Rodeo Association.

Contestants ages 5-19 will compete in three different age groups: little wranglers ages 5-8, juniors ages 9-13 and seniors ages 14-19. Little wranglers will be boys and girls combined.

The rodeos will start with roughstock riding — bull riding, saddle bronc riding and bareback steer riding — before moving into racing events — barrel racing, flag racing, goat tying, pole bending, roping and trail, Harmon said. Schedules can be found on COLBRA’s Facebook page.

The finals were originally set to be held in Enid, but since the arena doesn’t have everything COLBRA requires, such as bucking and roping chutes, the switch was made to Cherokee in April.

Any NLBRA member can enter, and entries still are being accepted in cash only until Thursday, Harmon said. To enter, contact Harmon at (405) 320-2801.

This will be the last COLBRA rodeo for participants to get points before the NLBRA’s national finals rodeo in July in Guthrie. To qualify for nationals, contestants have to have five top seven placings in their events, Harmon said.

“If you want to compete in barrels, you have to have five top seven placings,” she said. “If you want to compete in poles, it’s the same way. You can’t just qualify in one event ... You have to qualify in each of them that you do.”

Results and points should be posted to NLBRA’s website by Monday, Harmon said, and the awards have been postponed to an undetermined later date.

A potluck dinner and games for contestants and families will be held Saturday evening. Harmon said things like this are done throughout the year to allow the kids to get to know each other better before nationals, where they may compete on teams.

“They are competitive in the arena, but afterward, they want to be friends, so we try to do family things where we can get the families together,” she said.

Entries for nationals are open through June 18 and are online only, listed on the website under Rodeo Signup & Registration.

Harmon, who has been involved with COLBRA for four years, said Little Britches allows kids to get started in rodeo at a young age, setting the stage for junior high, high school and college rodeo, and helps them get scholarships and build their resumes as they’re growing up.

Little Britches is run professionally, Harmon said, which helps teach contestants responsibility and structure for the future.

“If you want to go pro rodeo, there’s a lot of rules. You have to check your stock number. You have to verify your rope on the right stock or you get turned out, and that’s just a lot of money down the drain,” Harmon said.

It also teaches them lessons “not just for rodeo, but for life,” she added.

“Little Britches teaches you how to be supportive of other people and be there for other people,” she said. “It just teaches you life skills you need to move throughout life.”