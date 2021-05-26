Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Republican state treasurers say they'll weigh banks' fossil fuel stance in contracting decisions

By Rachel Frazin
Posted by 
The Hill
The Hill
 14 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QVaiL_0aC7p2Ot00
© getty

Fifteen Republican state treasurers say they will consider whether banks are willing to lend to fossil fuel companies when making contracting decisions, an attempt to counter reported attempts by the Biden administration to push banks to be more climate-friendly.

In a letter to special climate envoy John Kerry on Tuesday, the group wrote that they will “put banks and financial institutions on notice” and urged them not to refuse services to fossil fuel companies.

“As the chief financial officers of our respective states, we trust banks and financial institutions with billions of our taxpayers’ dollars,” they wrote. “It is only logical that we will give significant weight to the fact that an institution engaged in tactics that will harm the people whose money they are handling before entering into or extending any contract.”

The letter was spearheaded by West Virginia State Treasurer Riley Moore and first reported by Axios. It cites reporting from Politico that Kerry is privately pushing banks to announce climate commitments including the creation of a net-zero banking alliance.

A State Department spokesperson told The Hill that Kerry has not pressured financial institutions into making commitments, but said that many of them have reached out to the official to discuss climate-related risks and opportunities.

Environmental advocates have also pushed banks not to finance activities that harm the climate, and several major banks have put restrictions on which types of projects they will loan to.

Republicans argue this is unfair and have sought to paint such actions as “discrimination.”

The Hill

The Hill

226K+
Followers
22K+
Post
169M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
West Virginia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Kerry
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#Treasurers#Banking Institutions#State Money#Taxpayers#Axios#Politico#State Department#Contracting Decisions#Fossil Fuel Companies#Trust Banks#Stance#Climate Commitments#Environmental Advocates#Restrictions#Discrimination#Virginia State
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
Related
EconomyBoston Globe

Maine Legislature votes to divest public funds invested in fossil fuels

Maine lawmakers have passed landmark legislation that would bar the state from investing pension and annuity assets in fossil fuels, records show. The environmental advocacy group Stand.earth said the bill makes Maine the first state in the country to pass legislation committing to fossil fuel divestment, though states such as New York and Minnesota have made similar moves.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Bipartisan Senate group rules out tax hikes on infrastructure

A bipartisan Senate group is taking tax increases off the table as lawmakers try to craft an infrastructure proposal after GOP talks with the White House collapsed Tuesday. Raising taxes on high-income earners and corporations has been a key part of President Biden 's infrastructure plan, making it nearly impossible to garner enough GOP support for legislation that can clear the Senate.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

The left's 'America Last' energy policy

’s administration boosted America to become the top energy exporter in the world, the Biden administration and his congressional allies have decided to reverse course. The administration’s actions and laws making their way through committee have made their goal clear: destroying America’s energy industry while boosting our enemies’ production. This...
Foreign PolicyNew York Post

Senate passes bill meant to boost tech industry, counter China

The Senate overwhelmingly passed a bipartisan bill Tuesday that aims to boost American tech research and development to counter competition from China and other nations. Senators voted 68-32 to pass the US Innovation and Competition Act, with 31 of the 32 “no” votes coming from Republicans. The other “no” was from Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.).
New York City, NYtheexaminernews.com

Letter to the Editor: Fossil Fuel Interests Using Scare Tactics to Sink Important State Bill

A recent letter to this newspaper claimed that the Climate and Community Investment Act (S4264A/A6967) is nothing more than a disguise for a gas tax to be levied on our region (“Proposed Carbon Tax Would Be Hardship for New York’s Drivers,” May 25-31). Kudos to the fossil fuel companies and their allies for once again misrepresenting the facts in order to confuse the issue.
Energy IndustryPosted by
The Hill

Overnight Energy: Climate emerges as infrastructure sticking point | US recovers millions in cryptocurrency paid to pipeline hackers | Chief scientist: NOAA is '$12 billion agency trapped in a $5.5 billion budget'

MONDAY AGAIN: Welcome to Overnight Energy, your source for the day’s energy and environment news.Please send tips and comments to Rachel Frazin at rfrazin@thehill.com . Follow her on Twitter: @RachelFrazin . Reach Zack Budryk at zbudryk@thehill.com or follow him at @BudrykZack. Today the White House says it remains at an...
U.S. Politicsspectrumlocalnews.com

Sen. Jabari Brisport on his push to divest NYSTRS from fossil fuels

According to a new report from Divest NY, the New York State Teachers Retirement System has increased its investment in coal. Divest NY, along with several lawmakers, wants the New York State Teachers Retirement System (NYSTRS) to divest from fossil fuels and develop a "coal exit plan." The NYSTRS has...
POTUSPosted by
CBS News

Biden's stance on fossil fuels at odds with climate change pledges

President Biden is pausing Trump-era oil and gas drilling leases in Alaska's Arctic National Wildlife Refuge, but his administration continues backing other fossil fuel projects. Lisa Friedman, a reporter for The New York Times' climate desk, spoke to CBSN's "Red & Blue" host Elaine Quijano about the president's policies and climate promises.
Economybloomberglaw.com

Banning Investment Managers Who Shun Fossil Fuels Is a Bad Idea

Texas, like a number of resource-rich, low-regulation, free-market states in the West, is home to people ready to duke it out in the marketplace, but obedient to a live-and-let-live code that leaves them ready to listen to anyone speaking with the courage of their convictions. That attitude helped make states like Texas economic powerhouses in an increasingly global economy.
Energy IndustrySalt Lake Tribune

Letter: All investments in new fossil fuel projects must cease immediately

Utah needs to stop all new oil, gas and coal development in order to avoid catastrophic climate impacts. That’s the conclusion of a new report from the International Energy Agency (IEA), whose scenarios are widely used by governments and industry for major energy investment decisions. The report looked at what would be necessary to achieve net-zero global carbon emissions by 2050 -- a goal endorsed by the U.S. government, the nation’s largest financial institutions and most major energy companies, including Dominion and Rocky Mountain Power. The conclusion? All investments in new fossil fuel projects must cease immediately.
PoliticsDevils Lake Daily Journal

ND TREASURER THOMAS BEADLE JOINS COALITION OF 15 STATE TREASURERS TO OPPOSE JOHN KERRY, BIDEN ADMINISTRATION ATTACKS ON THE FOSSIL FUEL

NORTH DAKOTA - North Dakota State Treasurer Thomas Beadle today announced he has joined a coalition of 15 State Treasurers to speak out against apparent attempts by President Joe Biden’s administration to pressure banks and other large financial institutions into divesting from coal, oil and natural gas companies. “Over the...
Congress & Courtsnaked capitalism

Lawmakers Are Firing Back At Fossil Fuel Divestors

Yves here. Never underestimate the feral impulses of the red team. The fact that West Virginia is one of the leaders of the fossil fuel state retaliation strategy guarantees what was already pretty likely: that Senator Manchin will be demanding energy carveouts that at a minimum favor his state as a condition for his support of any climate change legislation.
Energy IndustryPosted by
NRDC

Biden Budget Eliminates Host of Fossil Fuel Subsidies

Good news! President Biden has delivered a budget to Congress that would end a raft of special tax giveaways to the fossil fuel industry. The reforms could save taxpayers an additional $121 billion over the next ten years. In addition to ending unfair advantages that benefit the fossil fuel industry...
Energy IndustryTheInterMountain.com

Fossil Fuels

It’s not been too many years back that we recall the late Robert Murray, founder and longtime leader of Murray Energy Corp., telling us of how then-President Barack Obama’s administration was pushing the nation’s large financial institutions to stop lending to energy companies — particularly those companies that mined coal.
Politicsai-cio.com

NY Bill Would Divest Teachers’ Pension from Fossil Fuels

New York state legislators have introduced a bill that would require the state teachers’ retirement system to divest from fossil fuels. The Teachers’ Fossil Fuel Divestment Act would force the $120.5 billion New York State Teachers’ Retirement System (NYSTRS) to divest any stocks, securities, equities, assets, or other obligations of companies on an exclusion list of coal and oil and gas producers.
U.S. PoliticsUS News and World Report

U.S. State Treasurers Warn Kerry Not to Pressure Banks on Climate

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Treasurers from 15 U.S. states warned U.S. climate envoy John Kerry in a letter that they could withdraw assets from any banks that reduce loans to fossil fuel companies, following reports that the Biden administration has pressured financial institutions over such loans. Riley Moore, state treasurer of coal...
IndustryFairfield Sun Times

Yee joins other state treasurers in divestment threat over fossil fuels

(The Center Square) – Arizona Treasurer Kimberly Yee is threatening to pull taxpayer funds from any bank that heeds the Biden administration’s calls to refuse loans to the fossil fuel industry. Yee signed onto a letter sent this week to Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry from West Virginia...