Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oklahoma County, OK

Oklahoma AG resigns following news of divorce, alleged affair

By Celine Castronuovo
Posted by 
The Hill
The Hill
 14 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OPY1Z_0aC7p0dR00

Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter (R) on Wednesday announced his intent to resign days after filing for divorce from his wife amid reports of an extramarital affair.

In a statement from his office shared with The Hill, Hunter said his resignation, effective June 1, comes as “certain personal matters that are becoming public will become a distraction for this office.”

“The office of attorney general is one of the most important positions in state government,” he said. “I cannot allow a personal issue to overshadow the vital work the attorneys, agents and support staff do on behalf of Oklahomans.”

“It has been a distinct and absolute privilege of a lifetime to serve as the state’s attorney general,” Hunter added. “I thank those who entrusted me to fulfill this role and I am very sorry that I will no longer be here.”

His office said the full resignation letter will be made available at a later date.

While the state attorney general’s statement did not specifically detail the personal matter that prompted him to resign, Hunter filed for divorce from his wife in Oklahoma County District Court Friday.

Cheryl Hunter, who had been married to Mike Hunter for 39 years, said in a statement to The Oklahoman, "I am heartbroken and my priorities are to take care of my sons, my daughter-in-law, my grandson and my parents."

The Oklahoman reported that it had submitted questions to the attorney general Tuesday evening about an alleged extramarital affair that it had confirmed through sources familiar with the matter. The sources said that the alleged affair was with a state employee who did not work in the attorney general’s office.

Hunter was appointed to the state attorney general role in 2017 to fill the term of Scott Pruitt , who had left to serve as Environmental Protection Agency administrator under the Trump administration.

Hunter officially won election to a full term in 2018 and had planned to run for reelection in 2022.

The attorney general’s resignation comes as Oklahoma is involved in several legal efforts, including lawsuits against top opioid manufacturers.

In 2019, Hunter helped secure a victory for the state when a judge ordered Johnson & Johnson to pay hundreds of millions of dollars over its role in Oklahoma’s opioid epidemic.

Last January, he filed another lawsuit against McKesson Corp., Cardinal Health and AmerisourceBergen, accusing them of delivering more than 34 billion doses of narcotics to Oklahoma and the rest of the country between 2006 and 2012 and failing to flag suspicious drug orders.

Updated at 1 p.m.

View All 25 Commentsarrow_down
The Hill

The Hill

226K+
Followers
22K+
Post
169M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Government
Oklahoma County, OK
Government
State
Oklahoma State
County
Oklahoma County, OK
Local
Oklahoma Society
Oklahoma County, OK
Society
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Scott Pruitt
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mckesson Corp#Lawsuits#State Attorney General#State Attorneys#District Attorney#General Public#Oklahoma Ag#Oklahomans#District Court#Johnson Johnson#Mckesson Corp#Cardinal Health#Amerisourcebergen#Divorce#Reelection#Election#Narcotics#Agents#Questions
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Relationship Advice
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
News Break
Relationships
Related
PoliticsKTEN.com

Stitt aide sues former Oklahoma AG

(KTEN) -- Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter announced his resignation last week. Now he's being sued by a member of Gov. Kevin Stitt's cabinet. David Ostrowe, Oklahoma's Secretary of Digital Transformation and Administration, was indicted last December for allegedly trying to bribe members of the Oklahoma Tax Commission. Those charges...
Tulsa World

Oklahoma AG drops bribery case against governor's secretary

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma’s departing attorney general dropped a bribery case Friday against the governor’s cabinet secretary. Attorney General Mike Hunter, whose last day in office is Tuesday, dropped the case against David Ostrowe, Gov. Kevin Stitt’s digital transformation and administration secretary. Hunter, whose assistants had obtained the indictment from a multicounty grand jury in December, said his office faced a potential conflict of interest in the prosecution.
Oklahoma City, OKKFOR

Attorney General Mike Hunter's former election opponent hopes to succeed him as AG following resignation

Attorney General Mike Hunter's former election opponent hopes to succeed him as AG following resignation. Attorney General Mike Hunter's former election opponent hopes to succeed him as AG following resignation. Lumber looters plaguing metro home builders. Oklahoma pot regulation clouds CannaCon. Oklahoma Attorney General drops attempted bribery charge against Gov....
Oklahoma Statekiowacountypress.net

Oklahoma attorney general announces resignation

Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter (R) announced on May 26 that he would be resigning effective June 1. Hunter cited "personal matters that are becoming public" as the reason for his resignation. The Oklahoman reported that Hunter allegedly had an affair with another state employee. In a statement, Hunter said,...
PoliticsPurcell Register

AG Hunter resigns

Mike Hunter announced Wednesday he will step down as Oklahoma’s attorney general effective Tuesday. “It has been a distinct and absolute privilege of a lifetime to serve as the state’s attorney general,” Hunter said. “Regrettably, certain personal matters that are becoming public will become a distraction for this office. “The...
Oklahoma City, OKKFOR

In Your Corner all star charged by Attorney General

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A notorious contractor is back in hot water. He’s well known by the In Your Corner team, and now tales of Jeronimo Marquez’s alleged fraud have reached the Oklahoma Attorney General’s desk. Jeronimo Marquez has run from In Your Corner for years. We have followed his...
Montgomery, ALArgus Press

AG: Sheriff resigns amid impeachment probe

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama sheriff has resigned ahead of an impeachment proceeding that sought to remove him from office, Attorney General Steve Marshall's office announced Wednesday. Clarke County Sheriff William Ray Norris turned in his resignation to the governor on Monday, Marshall's office announced in a news release....
POTUSWashington Examiner

Eric Holder urges DOJ to get 'aggressively involved' with Maricopa County audit

An Obama-era Justice Department chief is urging the Biden administration to crack down on the 2020 election audit in Maricopa County, Arizona. Former Attorney General Eric Holder offered strong words of condemnation on Monday for what he called a “fraudit" after MSNBC host Rachel Maddow brought up recent controversies related to voting rights and the GOP-led Arizona Senate's audit in the state's most populous county.
Politicscapitolfax.com

LIG, reformers speak out against ethics bill

After lawmakers passed bipartisan ethics legislation last month that included changes to the state’s legislative inspector general office, Carol Pope says the bill might actually make the job more difficult. “There are a couple changes that make it more difficult to open an investigation,” said Pope, the state’s current legislative...
POTUSPosted by
Axios

Democrats urge DOJ not to defend Trump in E. Jean Carroll defamation lawsuit

Democrats on the House Judiciary Committee in a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland Wednesday demanded that the Department of Justice reverse its decision to continue defending former President Trump in a defamation lawsuit brought by writer E. Jean Carroll. Why it matters: The members said the continuation "seems profoundly...
Presidential ElectionWashington Times

Senate confirms first Biden judicial nominees

President Biden on Tuesday celebrated the Senate confirmations of his first judicial appointments with a vow to continue to remake the federal judiciary. “We are on track to have confirmed the most judges by July of the first year of a president’s first term in over 50 years,” Mr. Biden said. “I look forward to continuing to make nominations at an historic pace and working closely with the Senate on many more confirmations.”
Washington StateThe Hill

Cryptocurrency industry lobbies Washington for 'regulatory clarity'

The cryptocurrency industry is increasing its lobbying presence in Washington as it attempts to ease concerns from Congress and regulators about digital currency’s volatility, environmental impact and role in recent high-profile ransomware attacks. As the Biden administration explores making changes to regulations governing cryptocurrency, the industry is hiring former government...