The La Vernia Independent School District (ISD) board of trustees has a new look. Following the canvassing and approval of the May 1 election, newly elected trustee Jimmy McFadin was sworn into office May 10 alongside re-elected trustees Joel Goode and Ryan Doege, who both ran unopposed. Drew Herley, also re-elected after running unopposed, was not in attendance, but will take his oath at a later date. The board swiftly nominated, voted, and appointed new board positions. Herley is the new board secretary. Shawn Strey is now vice president. Board President Jeff Towns passed the gavel on to Nancy Janysek, who had served as secretary.