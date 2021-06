National Heritage Academies students receive annual CollegeBound™ Scholarship, given to only four students across the country. GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., June 17, 2021 — A college degree has arguably never been more important nor more expensive. Scholarships provide financial assistance to students who hope and dream of a college education and to provide ease to financial burdens. As an unprecedented school year comes to a close, four students from across the country are experiencing joy after each being named 2021 CollegeBound Scholarship™ recipients.