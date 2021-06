(Swarm of earthquakes)....They hit the North County Saturday morning. The US Geological Survey says the quakes were centered about 7 miles west of Calipatria. The largest was a magnitude 5.3 at 10:55 Saturday morning. The USGS says the Moderate quake was felt in San Diego to the West, Riverside County to the north and into Mexico to the south. No serious damage was reported as a result of the temblor, though it did knock out power to the Calipatria area. Power was restored at just after 2:00 pm. The Geological Survey says earthquake swarms are not unusual to the area. They say they will last until they are over, as long as the Westmorland fault line remains active.