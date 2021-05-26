Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Financial Reports

ASHTEAD GROUP PLC : - Transaction in Own Shares

marketscreener.com
 14 days ago

Ashtead Group plc (the "Company") announces that on 26th May 2021 it purchased for Treasury the following number of its ordinary shares of 10 pence each pursuant to its up to £1bn share repurchase programme, details of which were announced on 4th May 2021. Description of shares: Ashtead Group plc...

www.marketscreener.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barclays Plc#European Union#Share Price#Ordinary Shares#Ashtead Group Plc#The Company#Treasury#Eu#Company#Transaction#Shareholders#Average Price#Investor Relations#Disclosure#Regulation#Programme#Notification Obligations#Notify
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Financial Reports
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
News Break
PLC
Related
StocksStreetInsider.com

Alliance Trust PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. The Board of Alliance Trust PLC ("the Company") announces that on 8 June 2021 the Company purchased for cancellation 25,000 ordinary shares of 2.5p each at a price of 977.0p per share. Â Â. Therefore, the total...
Financial ReportsShareCast

Transaction in Own Shares

("RHI Magnesita" the "Company" or the "Group") RHI Magnesita N.V. (the "Company") announces that on 9 June 2021 it purchased the following number of its ordinary shares, represented by depositary interests, of one euro each pursuant to its €50 million share repurchase programme, details of which were announced on 5 May 2021 (the "Programme").
StocksShareCast

BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

LEI – 5493003YBY59H9EJLJ16. In accordance with Listing Rule 12.4.6, BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust plc (the Company) announces today it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 1 pence each on the London Stock Exchange through J.P. Morgan Securities plc. Date of purchase:9 June 2021. Number...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Advisory Research Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB)

Advisory Research Inc. lowered its stake in shares of KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) by 50.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 216,370 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 216,862 shares during the quarter. Advisory Research Inc. owned about 0.05% of KB Financial Group worth $10,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Financial Reportswatchlistnews.com

$3.32 Billion in Sales Expected for Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) will report $3.32 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Leidos’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.21 billion and the highest is $3.41 billion. Leidos posted sales of $2.91 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.
Financial ReportsLife Style Extra

Braveheart Investment Group plc

Braveheart Investment Group (AIM: BRH), announces the following information in connection with its block admission pursuant to AIM Rule 29 and Schedule Six of the AIM Rules for Companies. Further to the announcement on 3 December 2020 regarding the block admission of 766,138 ordinary shares of 2p each in the...
Financial Reportsrivertonroll.com

Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.37, Fidelity Earnings reports. Jiayin Group had a negative return on equity of 43.79% and a net margin of 19.60%. NASDAQ...
MarketsShareCast

Third Point Investors Ltd - Transaction in Own Shares

(A closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 47161) LEI Number: 549300WXTCG65AQ7V644 Renewal Date- 02/10/2021. The Board of Third Point Investors Limited (the “Company”) announces that it has purchased the following number of ordinary shares of $0.01 each in the capital of the Company (the “Ordinary Shares”) in accordance with the Company’s share repurchase programme detailed below.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$4.21.
BusinessShareCast

Director/PDMR Shareholding

("RHI Magnesita" the "Company" or the "Group") Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them. 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated. a) Name. Stefan Borgas. 2. Reason for the notification. a) Position/status. Chief Executive Officer...
BusinessStreetInsider.com

TCM Group A/S: Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Journey Advisory Group LLC Acquires 278 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Journey Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 22.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,542 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 278 shares during the quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
BusinessShareCast

Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

“Finding quality companies from Emerging Europe, the Middle East and Africa”. Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities PLC (the “Company”) announces it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 10 pence each on the London Stock Exchange from J.P. Morgan Securities plc. Ordinary Shares:Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities PLC. Date...
BusinessShareCast

Form 8.3 - Sanne Group PLC

PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY. A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE. Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") (b) Owner or controller of interests and short positions disclosed, if different from 1(a):. The naming of nominee or vehicle companies is insufficient. For a...
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) by 14.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 959,134 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 121,190 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.20% of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners worth $49,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. Acquires 9,160 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 1,357.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,835 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,160 shares during the quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $549,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 113,909 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 16.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 823,642 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,909 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Allegion were worth $103,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

CRH PLC Announces Group Finance Director Succession

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. DUBLIN, IRELAND / ACCESSWIRE / June 2, 2021 / CRH PLC (LSE: CRH)(ISE:CRG)(NYSE: CRH) Announces Group Finance Director Succession:. CRH plc, the leading building materials business in the world, confirms that as announced on 23 March 2021,...
Financial ReportsPosted by
TheStreet

HeadHunter Group PLC Announces Pricing Of Follow-On Offering By Selling Shareholders

MOSCOW, June 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HeadHunter Group PLC ("HeadHunter") (Nasdaq: HHR; MOEX: HHRU) announced today the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 4,500,000 American Depositary Shares ("ADSs"), each representing one ordinary share, offered by ELQ Investors VIII Limited, an investment vehicle associated with The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., and Highworld Investments Limited, a subsidiary of Elbrus Capital Fund II, L.P. and Elbrus Capital Fund II B, L.P. (together, the "Selling Shareholders"), at a public offering price of $37.00 per share. The Selling Shareholders also granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 675,000 ADSs at the public offering price. HeadHunter will not receive any of the proceeds from the sale of the ADSs being offered by the Selling Shareholders and will bear the costs associated with the sale of such ADSs, other than the underwriting discounts. The offering is expected to close on June 7, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.
Financial ReportsLife Style Extra

Form 8.5 (EPT/RI)-Replacement of VECTURA GROUP PLC

AMENDMENT(2(a), 2(b)) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY. Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1. KEY INFORMATION. (a) Name of exempt principal trader:. Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc. (b) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose...