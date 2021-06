MILWAUKEE - After roughly a year and a half of being grounded, the Stars and Stripes Honor Flight has been cleared for takeoff. "The Honor Flight Network is really the ones who have been watching the guidelines," said Paula Nelson, Stars and Stripes Honor Flight. "We’re going to do everything we can to make sure that this is Honor Flight as usual, but there will be some changes. We will have to follow the guidelines as required by the airports, the airlines and even some of the parks in D.C. may require masking and things like that."