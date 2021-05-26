Cancel
Law

OneMain : Hosts Town Hall with Lawmakers, Policy Experts in Honor of Older Americans Month

 14 days ago

NEW YORK - May 26, 2021 - OneMain Financial, the country's largest installment lender to hardworking Americans with nonprime credit, today unveiled the company's town hall video created to help older Americans manage their finances. The town hall coincides with Older Americans Month, a national initiative led by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services dedicated to celebrating the contributions that older Americans make to their communities.

