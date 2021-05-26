Cancel
Pittsburgh, PA

Arrest made after downtown Pittsburgh bank robbery, backpack left on sidewalk

By WPXI.com News Staff
WPXI Pittsburgh
 14 days ago
PITTSBURGH — Streets in downtown Pittsburgh reopened Wednesday afternoon after a bank robbery investigation.

A suspect walked into the PNC Bank on Fifth Avenue around noon with a note, and left the building.

When officers arrived, they found the suspect outside, at the intersection of Fifth Avenue and Washington Place with a backpack.

The suspect was taken into custody.

“When officers arrived they found him outside and he was immediately detained,” Maurice Matthews of Pittsburgh Public Safety said.

Because of the nature of the note, officers evacuated the bank and surrounding buildings as a precaution.

The Pittsburgh Police Bomb Squad, and K-9 were called in and conducted a sweep of the area.

It was determined that there was no threat inside the backpack or in the area.

“It was just a normal book bag with I think like papers and other stuff inside of it,” Matthews said.

The surrounding streets were opened after nearly two hours.

The suspect’s name hasn’t been released.

