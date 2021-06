The Edmonton Oilers start their run for the Stanley Cup in just a few days. Let’s talk about Connor McDavid’s regular-season one more time. McDavid put up 105 points in 56 games. Wow is that great? McDavid was just 7 points away from netting an average of two points per game. The Oilers captain truly is in a league of his own and at just 24 years old is showing no signs of slowing down.