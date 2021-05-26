Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Coraopolis, PA

Danieli & C Officine Meccaniche S p A : Refurbished mill stand pinion gearbox in operation at Nucor Steel Gallatin hot-strip mill

marketscreener.com
 14 days ago

Danieli Service Center in Coraopolis, Pennsylvania, USA delivered to Nucor Steel Gallatin a fully refurbished original F2 rolling mill stand pinion gearbox, part of the six-stand hot-strip finishing mill. Danieli rolling mill experts reverse-engineered the original pinions for remanufacturing, which was executed at Danieli Headquarters' specialized gear manufacturing center in...

www.marketscreener.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Cars
State
Kentucky State
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Coraopolis, PA
City
Ashland, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Refurbishment#Design#Nucor Steel Gallatin#Danieli Service Center#Danieli Headquarters#Usa Danieli#Pinion Gearbox#Stand Pinion#Gearbox Body#Vibration Analysis#Perfect Contact Pattern#Load#Remanufacturing#Bearing Seats#Italy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Manufacturing
News Break
Cars
Related
thefabricator.com

Saf-T-Gard Therma-Gard HeatWave TGH-15000 hot mill gloves offer dexterity, abrasion resistance

Saf-T-Gard Intl. Inc. has introduced Saf-T-Gard Therma-Gard HeatWave TGH-15000 hot mill gloves. Their proprietary two-layer seamless machine knit construction provides comfort, dexterity, and tactile sensitivity, along with abrasion resistance and durability, with no seams to wear out or weaken. The two layers are affixed together at the fingertips to prevent...
Lifestylekawarthanow.com

Old Mill Park

Old Mill Park is located in the heart of downtown Campbellford and is a welcoming destination for boaters travelling the canal system or the location of many fun family events and activities. A 20' replica of the Two Dollar Canadian Twoonie is on display here in honour of the local artist, Brent Townsend, who designed the coins bear motif. The park offers ship-to-shore mooring, electricity, a shower facilities and is right near the shops and restaurants our town has to offer.
Industryspglobal.com

Simec to double steel capacity at Brazilian longs mill

Betting on the increasing steel demand in Brazil in real estate and infrastructure sectors in the coming years, Mexican steel group Simec announced a plan to double output capacity at its 500,000 mt/year long steel mill plant in Pindamonhaba, Sao Paulo state. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes...
IndustryRecycling Today

Steel mill capacity rate crosses 80 percent

The steel industry in the United States operated at 81.4 percent of capacity the week ending May 29, 2021, marking the first time since COVID-19 began affecting economic activity that mills have operated at more than 80 percent of capacity. According to the Washington-based American Iron & Steel Institute (AISI),...
Motorsportsdragzine.com

White Rice: Duy Bui Disrupts X275 Fraternity With 2JZ-Powered Nissan

To those largely attuned to the drag-radial racing arena, the Toyota 2JZ-powered “White Rice” Nissan 240SX is an overnight success, collecting top qualifying honors and a pair of final round appearances right out of the gate in its maiden season in the small-tire X275 eliminator. But “White Rice” is much more than its thus-far brief tenure in one of the sport’s most competitive categories — it is, in fact, an icon in Texas street and no-prep racing circles and in the import drag racing scene, providing it and its owner, Duy Bui (pronounced Doo-e Boo-e) with a devoted international following.
Yoganewhomesource.com

Carter's Mill

Carter’s Mill is a new Del Webb, resort-style community featuring low-maintenance single-family & villa homes in Haymarket, VA for those 55 & over. The 14,000 sq. ft. clubhouse includes an indoor & outdoor pool, fitness & yoga rooms, & more active lifestyle amenities. Live close to shopping, restaurants, wineries & breweries nearby in Haymarket & Gainesville! Carter’s Mill is perfect for active adults wanting to stay near family & friends!
Real Estatenewhomesource.com

Mill Ridge

NOW SELLING FROM THE ARBORS AT HILLTOWN! Mill Ridge delivers modern luxury living in a spectacularly preserved Bucks County setting. Inspired by the land, Mill Ridge integrates sustainable land development practices with award winning Energy Star certified home designs. Set among 56 acres of fields and hillside are 12 exceptional home-sites that provide a graceful backdrop for your family’s luxury bespoke home. These settings offer a relaxed and comfortable sense of community while providing a convenient location with quick access to superb shopping, dining, public transit, and major business centers. Split between award winning Central Bucks and Pennridge School District, Mill Ridge is the ideal location where families can grow, flourish, and create lasting memories. Our thoughtfully planned home designs focus on family and embody modern aesthetics while staying true to classic principles. Luxury included features along with a professional approach to design will provide us the opportunity to collaborate with you to create a home reflective of your unique taste and lifestyle.
Real Estatenewhomesource.com

Windsor Mill

It is rare to find a new single;family home in a great school district within your budget. Windsor Mill offers our most popular single;family home designs in an established neighborhood within the North Point High School district. Windsor Mill is only minutes from Waldorf Marketplace, St. Charles Towne Center and Charles County Shopping Plaza. Enjoy quick access to Route 228 and 210 and just 22 miles to Washington, DC for commuters.
Cell PhonesEngadget

General Motors offers OnStar Guardian to non-GM drivers

OnStar Guardian is General Motors’ suite of safety and security features that are designed to take the stress out of driving. Now, the company has announced that you don’t actually need to own a GM vehicle in order to take advantage of the features on offer. Anyone in the US and Canada with a compatible iPhone or Android device can subscribe to take advantage of the service. GM says that the rollout is part of its commitment to “focus on opportunities beyond vehicle sales.”
BusinessThe Daily Star

BSRM Steel Mills merges with BSRM

The Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) yesterday approved the amalgamation of Bangladesh Steel Re-Rolling Mills (BSRM) and its sister concern BSRM Steel Mills. After the amalgamation, BSRM's paid-up capital will soar to Tk 298.58 crore from Tk 236 crore, according to a statement from the stock market regulator. So,...
Pueblo, COrockydailynews.com

Furnace bursts at steel mill in Pueblo injuring 7 people

PUEBLO, Colo. (KXRM) — A “release of energy” sent plumes of smoke and steam into the air near downtown Pueblo at the Evraz Steel Mill because of a rupture of one of the furnaces inside the facility. A spokesperson for Evraz says seven people were treated on scene for minor...
Beauty & Fashionwolfandbadger.com

Personalised Large Classic Leather Clutch Bag - Black / Orange

CLASSIC BLACK LEATHER CLUTCH BAG (LARGE) The Laines London Black Clutch Bag with a Orange Zip is crafted from a hard wearing but beautifully soft calfskin leather & lined in a luxurious Laines London bespoke padded silk. Designed to be the perfect size for your day to night essentials, your...
Yogacuriocity.com

An amazing website for stunning camping retreats has landed in Canada!

Just in time for some summer getaways, the world’s largest camping booking website has announced its arrival in Canada! It’s called Hipcamp, and it has revolutionized camping and other nature stays in America. Now, it’s time for Canada to get a piece of the pie. How does it work? Keep reading and find out, folks!
Metal MiningStreetInsider.com

Braveheart Intersects 19.8% Copper over 0.6 Metres at Bull River Mine Project

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - June 7, 2021) - Braveheart Resources Inc. (TSXV: BHT) (OTCQB: RIINF) (FSE: 2ZR) ("Braveheart" or the "Company") is pleased to report that it has intersected high grade copper mineralization at the Bull River Mine project.
Colorado StatePosted by
dreamcatcher_mahdi

Colorado’s one of the most photographed sites: Crystal Mills

Crystall Mill, Coloradodreamcatcher_mahdi/instagram. Crystal Mills is one of those places which will give you goosebumps at the first sight, will make you think about it, and finally, you will give in to the beauty of the mill standing tall with its surroundings. A house with a mill at the edge of the cliff, trees are surrounding the house everywhere and a river at the bottom- everything is out there! This place is like a fairy tale, only it is not a castle but a mill. You will love it. The exciting part of the journey is the drive to the mill. You will not be bored for a single minute- I can assure you that.