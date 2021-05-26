Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
El Granada, CA

Picasso Preschool seeks new location

By Sarah Wright
Half Moon Bay Review
 15 days ago

After 27 years in El Granada, Picasso Preschool is looking for a new home. But a potential transition of the campus into a community center has many local parents worried. Preschool business owner Candise D’Acquisto said the owners of the three-classroom Avenue Alhambra building unexpectedly decided to sell the building this year after her lease is up. After considering shutting down the preschool earlier this year due to hardships brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, she’s since decided to keep running the school but will now have to find a new campus.

www.hmbreview.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
El Granada, CA
City
Alhambra, CA
Local
California Education
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Picasso
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Preschools#Community#Open Space#Office Space#Space Amenities#Picasso Preschool#Americans#Gcsd Board#Location#Childcare#Parking Spaces#Coastside Parents#Working Families#Doors#Disabilities Act#Ample Space#Business Owner#Home#Sale#Limited Class
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Preschool
News Break
Education
Related
San Mateo, CAclimaterwc.com

Coyote Point fundraising effort aims to install shade shelters, maintain tree health

A fundraising effort aims to make long-overdue improvements to Coyote Point Park in San Mateo, which saw a record number of visitors last year. The San Mateo County Parks Foundation has established the Coyote Point Stewardship Fund to fun shade shelters for beach picnic areas, to maintain a healthy tree canopy and to provide park rangers with tools needed to address increased maintenance demand.
Burlingame, CASan Mateo Daily Journal

A different perspective on Burlingame

Regarding the May 13 guest perspective by Jennifer and Juergen Pfaff, “Homeowners are not by fact racist or elitist,” homeowners in Burlingame by and large elect the City Council. It is a council that has consistently ignored and marginalized over half of its constituents — renters — and secured the city’s exclusionary practices and reputation.
Burlingame, CASan Mateo Daily Journal

Another option for Peninsula interchange

The Peninsula Avenue/Highway 101 on- and off-ramps are needed because the potential growth in Burlingame’s old light industrial and commercial areas east of the railroad tracks and 101 from Peninsula Avenue to Millbrae will access 101 via Broadway and Peninsula has the potential of thousands more offices. That is in...
San Mateo County, CAHalf Moon Bay Review

City Council to consider sweeping police reform

Next week, the Half Moon Bay City Council is expected to consider a proposal that would restrict the way San Mateo County Sheriff’s deputies enforce the law. However, the sheriff himself finds those restrictions “problematic” and unenforceable. The draft ordinance from two city councilmen would change the way deputies make...
Redwood City, CASan Mateo Daily Journal

Redwood City plans for recovery

Preparing for a long-term recovery out of the pandemic, the Redwood City Council unanimously approved a multipronged approach to ensure businesses, residents and city resources remain successful post-COVID. “It really was just a matter of trying to balance out all of the various community needs which have really been an...
Half Moon Bay, CAHalf Moon Bay Review

Now serving more people in local restaurants

When It’s Italia closed its doors on March 17, 2020, owner Betsy del Fierro was concerned for the 24-year-old family business in Half Moon Bay. Now, after more than a year of dealing with the pandemic and its fallout, Del Fierro compares managing the restaurant to riding an unpredictable ocean wave. She had to predict what was going to happen next and adapt to the ever-changing situation.
Mountain View, CAThe Almanac Online

Al Fresco eating: Peninsula cities debate post-pandemic outdoor dining

In June of 2020, as it became clear how significantly California's restaurants were going to be impacted by the pandemic even after the initial shutdowns were lifted, the Peninsula's municipalities began exploring how they could help restaurants in their communities survive. Across the Peninsula and the state, the solution to a ban on indoor dining took similar shape: bringing dining rooms outside.