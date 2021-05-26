Picasso Preschool seeks new location

After 27 years in El Granada, Picasso Preschool is looking for a new home. But a potential transition of the campus into a community center has many local parents worried. Preschool business owner Candise D’Acquisto said the owners of the three-classroom Avenue Alhambra building unexpectedly decided to sell the building this year after her lease is up. After considering shutting down the preschool earlier this year due to hardships brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, she’s since decided to keep running the school but will now have to find a new campus.