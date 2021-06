When 2020 dealt us the loss of seeing live music from Levitt AMP in Utica last summer, it was quite the blow. Well, it is returning for 2021 with a stellar and diverse lineup!. The concert series is returning to Kopernik Park in Downtown Utica and will be taking place each and every Monday night from July 5 through August 30. The final show will take place on Friday, September, 3. This year the shows are all themed "New York State Originals", thus meaning all of the acts are local to the Empire State.