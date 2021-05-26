OnePlus Support says Always-on Display won’t come to stable build of the OnePlus 7/7T series
The OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7T series received an update recently that brings some fixes and optimizations as well as May’s security patch, but unlike the update for the OnePlus 8 series, that update didn’t bring the Bitmoji AOD feature that a lot of users were looking forward to. Now, new info circulating on the web says that the AOD feature will not be made available for the 2019 phones.www.gizmochina.com
