With receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown could be the Detroit Lions draft prospect who has the most impact for the team this upcoming season. "If you’re looking for toughness, if you’re looking for work ethic, you’re looking for that blue-collar mentality each and every day with great leadership capabilities, that’s Amon-Ra St. Brown," USC head football coach Clay Helton said about Detroit's fourth round pick. "And so, another reason he was a team captain for us and a guy that I think is going to do some unbelievable things at the next level.”