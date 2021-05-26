Cancel
Tom Brady takes to Twitter to troll Aaron Rodgers about ‘going for it’

By W.G. Brady
Detroit Sports Nation
Detroit Sports Nation
 15 days ago
In case you have not yet heard, future Hall of Famers Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers will be teaming up with Phil Mickelson and Bryson DeChambeau to play against each other in ‘The Match’, which will take place on July 6 on TNT. Following the official announcement of the event,...

