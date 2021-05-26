Virginia Beach prepares for second-year commemoration of Municipal Center shooting

Re “A single mom took down Virginia Beach’s discriminatory voting system — and she’s not done yet” (May 8): I must defend myself and my former coworkers in the Virginia Beach Department of Public Works’ Office of Real Estate against statements made by Latasha Holloway. She is paraphrased as saying, “the city took land owned by her family in the 1970s and 1980s through eminent domain and without fair compensation, leading them to poverty.” She added, “They took the land from all of our neighbors and cousins who live on Holland Road and they steered those people of color totally out of the city of Virginia Beach or to small pockets where the powers that be deemed people of color would be out of sight.”