Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

New home sales soften in April with growing housing affordability concerns

By Featured News
roselawgroupreporter.com
 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the articleRising building materials costs and low inventory have caused new home sales prices to jump 20% on a year-over-year basis, harming housing affordability and driving down the pace of new home sales. Sales of newly built, single-family homes fell 5.9%, following a significant downward revision of the March estimate, to a 863,000 seasonally adjusted annual rate, according to newly released data by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and the U.S. Census Bureau.

roselawgroupreporter.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing Affordability#New Home Sales#Home Prices#U S Census Bureau#The U S Census Bureau#Nahb#Census
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Housing
News Break
Real Estate
Related
Santa Rosa, CAPress Democrat

Close to Home: I will trade parking for affordable housing

California’s housing shortage and affordability crisis require urgent action. At the same time, we must address the pollution that causes climate change — especially in places, such as Santa Rosa, that are increasingly vulnerable to climate risk. Assembly Bill 1401 would help us get there by eliminating mandates for expensive parking for homes built near transit and in walkable, downtown districts.
Dickson, TNPosted by
Dickson Digest

Homes for sale in Dickson: New listings

(DICKSON, TN) If you’re on the house-hunt in the Dickson area, you won’t want to miss these listings. Whether you’re looking for privacy and quiet or a cozy neighborhood where your kids can visit neighbors and play in the park, there’s something for every buyer in this blend of units.
Real EstateMotley Fool

3 Trends Home Buyers Should Watch in July

If you're looking to buy a home in July, here's what you need to know. Buying a home can be a tricky process -- especially in today's real estate market. If you're thinking of buying a home in July, here are a few key things you need to know. Start...
Real Estatemoneytalksnews.com

5 Tips For Buying a Home This Summer

It’s going to be tough out there for homebuyers this summer. The housing market has been on a tear for more than a year now, and even as the coronavirus pandemic recedes, home buying challenges remain. Challenge No. 1: Home prices are sky-high. The national median existing-home price climbed to...
Real EstateMotley Fool

Vacation Home Sales Soared During the Pandemic. Should You Buy One?

Vacation homes grew popular this past year, but is buying one a good idea?. The demand for homes has soared during the pandemic as low mortgage rates made it a more attractive time to buy. But it's not just primary homes that buyers have been looking to scoop up. Vacation home sales have also soared in the course of the pandemic.
House RentMotley Fool

This Is the Average U.S. Rent Price. Can You Afford It?

Rent prices are up, and for some people, that may be a problem. For individuals who can't afford to buy a home, renting is the next best option. But just as home prices have soared in the course of the pandemic, rent prices have risen a lot as well. The...
House RentMotley Fool

Rents for Single Family Homes Are Soaring

It's costing tenants more money than ever to rent a standalone home. Ask anyone who's trying to buy a home these days, and you'll hear that it's really difficult. That's due in part to a lack of inventory, but also to competitive mortgage rates that are fueling buyer demand and causing home prices to rise.
Real EstateMotley Fool

This Was the Average Mortgage Amount in May. Can You Swing It?

Buyers are increasingly borrowing more money to finance their home purchases. It's a tough time to be looking to purchase a home. Not only is inventory extremely limited, but home prices have soared in the course of the past year as low mortgage rates have driven up buyer demand. In...
Marshall, MNMarshall Independent

5 steps to help you navigate today’s housing market

In many parts of the country, home prices have been soaring. According to the National Association of Realtors, the median existing-home price rose more than 17 percent in the one-year period ending in March 2021. This reflects just how competitive the market has become for homebuyers. If you are among...
Real Estatestewart.com

Housing Market & Residential Lending Forecast Summary – June 2021

While forecasts from truly respected institutions are valued, unfortunately there is not always agreement from the various parties. The following summarizes monthly forecasts from Fannie Mae and the MBA. A critical foundation component for forecasting housing and residential lending is interest rates. Right out of the chute, Fannie Mae and...
Real Estateeyeonhousing.org

New Home Prices Squeeze Buyers Out at the Low End

Recent Census data, combined with NAHB survey results, illustrate the way in which home buyers in the lower one-fourth of the market have been squeezed entirely out of the market for new construction, and forced to look exclusively in the stock of existing homes—where the inventory of homes available for sale remains in a historically low range (at a 2.5-month supply).
Gilbert, AZroselawgroupreporter.com

Gilbert inventory rising – but so are home prices

We’ve finally entered into the land of 100-degree digits and man, oh man, it’s hot. Talking about the weather in Arizona is getting about as repetitive as talking about real estate with one exception: while the national news media is clear on what 100 degrees looks and feels like, you won’t get a single commentary that accurately describes the real estate market in Gilbert with any level of consistency across news channels.
Real Estatemarketplace.org

Purchasing a home … in this economy?

This is just one of the stories from our “I’ve Always Wondered” series, where we tackle all of your questions about the world of business, no matter how big or small. Ever wondered if recycling is worth it? Or how store brands stack up against name brands? Check out more from the series here.
Businessmovement.com

Will we ever see a “normal” housing market again?

The question on everyone’s minds: When will this housing market cool down? Arch MI investigates this and more in its Spring Housing and Mortgage Market Review. HousingWire broke down the data. We’ve been talking about it all year – housing inventory is low and home prices are soaring. Even as...