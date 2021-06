I'd like to start off by issuing a formal apology to all of our festival fans. Sorry we scheduled one of the most anticipated sets of the weekend deep into Monday morning. In my defense, the Ternion Sound sunrise will go down in history as one of the most insane sunrise sets to ever happen in the history of bass music festivals. And also, in my defense... it was Benji and Gleb's idea. Sorry they felt the need to ruin your sleep schedule like that and make the rest of your week and possibly month miserable by setting the standard for musical excellence so high.