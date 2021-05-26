Business approach to state trust lands benefits schools, citizens

Old North State Trust announces with great pleasure the addition of Royce Weisner to our ONST team as a Senior Trust Officer. Royce will be responsible for the administration of trusts, investment management accounts, IRAs, estates, and custodial accounts. He will assist customers with their finances, review their portfolios, provide financial education, and recognize trust opportunities. Based in our Greensboro office, Royce will live out our mission by helping families create and enrich their legacy for generations to come focusing on new business development for the Triad and Western North Carolina. With over 17 years of fiduciary experience, Royce comes to old North State Trust from Fifth Third Private Bank where he served as a Senior Trust Officer for the Triad. He received his Bachelor of Business Administration degree with a concentration in Trust and Wealth Management, a Minor in Financial Planning, and a Master of Business Administration degree from Campbell University. Royce is active in the community as he volunteers with Urban Ministry and is also a member of the Greensboro Estate Planning Council.