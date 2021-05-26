Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

Business approach to state trust lands benefits schools, citizens

By Featured News
roselawgroupreporter.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArizona’s 9.2 million acre of state land trust is one of the largest in the nation, and was created to generate revenue for 13 beneficiaries, particularly K-12 schools. Last week, the heads of the Arizona State Land Department updated the real estate community about how the agency is leveraging the real estate boom to carry out that mission.

roselawgroupreporter.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Estate#Job Opportunities#State Schools#Community Schools#Investment Trust#Land Development#Arizonans#Valley Partnership#State Land Trust#K 12 Schools#Approach#Economic Development#Revenue#Tool#President#Ceo#Metro Phoenix
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Education
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
Related
Advocacynorthwestmoinfo.com

GRM Networks Announces Grant Opportunities For Improving Rural America

GRM Networks has announced an offer of grant opportunities to local organizations through a partnership with the Foundation of Rural Service. The Foundation of Rural Service if the philanthropic arm of The Rural Broadband Association. The partnership will offer grants to local organizations in efforts to enhance the quality of...
Real Estatehousingonline.com

Gorman Names Towns to Lead Public Housing Revitalization Efforts

Gorman & Company announced it has named William Towns, PhD, a leading scholar and advocate for housing equity among underrepresented communities, as national market president for community revitalization and public housing Towns will lead Gorman’s partnership-building efforts with local public housing authorities to advance comprehensive revitalization and redevelopment strategies, the company said.
Alcoa, TNDaily Times

Alcoa commissioners hear citizens on intermediate school needs

Alcoa commissioners Tuesday approved a variety of ordinances and resolutions during their regular meeting, but not before hearing from citizens concerned about expansion funding for Alcoa Intermediate School. Among the group of residents interested in knowing more about how commissioners would tackle school expansion — there were about 15 —...
Politicsmagnoliareporter.com

$996,275 grant to SAU Tech first phase of student housing project

SAU Tech received a grant of $996,275 from the Arkansas Natural and Cultural Resources Council (ANCRC) at its annual meeting. The grant will be used for the restoration of one set of the 500-Man Barracks owned by SAU Tech. SAU Tech's restoration project is in response to the need for...
Greensboro, NCPosted by
Triad Business Journal

Old North State Trust Welcomes Royce Weisner as Senior Trust Officer

Old North State Trust announces with great pleasure the addition of Royce Weisner to our ONST team as a Senior Trust Officer. Royce will be responsible for the administration of trusts, investment management accounts, IRAs, estates, and custodial accounts. He will assist customers with their finances, review their portfolios, provide financial education, and recognize trust opportunities. Based in our Greensboro office, Royce will live out our mission by helping families create and enrich their legacy for generations to come focusing on new business development for the Triad and Western North Carolina. With over 17 years of fiduciary experience, Royce comes to old North State Trust from Fifth Third Private Bank where he served as a Senior Trust Officer for the Triad. He received his Bachelor of Business Administration degree with a concentration in Trust and Wealth Management, a Minor in Financial Planning, and a Master of Business Administration degree from Campbell University. Royce is active in the community as he volunteers with Urban Ministry and is also a member of the Greensboro Estate Planning Council.
Trenton, NJnjeda.com

NJEDA Board Approves Government Restricted Municipality Planning Grant Program

TRENTON, N.J. (June 9, 2021) – The New Jersey Economic Development Authority (NJEDA) Board today approved the creation of the Government Restricted Municipality (GRM) Planning Grant Program. This two-phase program will provide grants for the benefit of the three GRM municipalities identified in the New Jersey Economic Recovery Act of 2020 (ERA) – Trenton, Atlantic City, and Paterson – to develop and execute strategic action plans to move forward stalled projects that have significant potential to provide sustainable and resilient benefits for community members and business stakeholders.
Rome, GAnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Land Bank Authority mulls more active approach to revitalization

The Rome-Floyd Land Bank Authority is working on expanding its horizons to include hands on assistance with the area's housing shortfalls. The authority was established in 2017 by the city and county commissions to assemble parcels from condemned and abandoned properties, so they can be sold for redevelopment. "Between 2017...
Oakland Charter Township, MIciviccentertv.com

Oakland Business School Executive Discusses Executive MBA Program

Cindy Thieme, Director of the EMBA Program at the Oakland University School of Business Administration, discusses this variation of their MBA program and the benefits of this special degree program for business students. Stay up to date with our videos by subscribing to our channel: https://www.youtube.com/user/CivicCenterTV15?sub_confirmation=1. Visit our website for...
Energy Industryrenewanews.com

SaveSolar developing 10.3-MW community solar project portfolio to serve low-income DC residents

By Billy Ludt Leyline Renewable Capital has partnered with SaveSolar, a Washington D.C.-based solar company that specializes in financing and developing community solar projects, with a focus on serving affordable housing communities. SaveSolar is developing a portfolio of 17 solar projects across residential, commercial and government rooftops totaling 10.3 MW. Leyline is providing a $10 million construction facility…
Des Moines, IAOttumwa Courier

State asks citizens to take health survey

DES MOINES — A new cycle is beginning with the state's health assessment and improvement plan, and Iowa Department of Public Health officials are asking citizens to weigh on their health. The state health assessment (SHA) and improvement plan is conducted every five years, and that cycle will begin a...
Collegeselpasoheraldpost.com

NMSU-based NM FAST program to host USDA-focused business accelerator

Arrowhead Center’s New Mexico Federal and State Technology Partnership Program, housed at New Mexico State University, will be hosting an Arrowhead Center Small Business Innovation Research Accelerator, offering participants real-time support in applying for a U.S. Department of Agriculture SBIR grant for the October deadline. The accelerator, also known as...
Economyconwaydailysun.com

Upper Saco Valley Land Trust adds new board members

The Upper Saco Valley Land Trust added two new members to its board of directors last month. Tucker Gordon spent summers and weekends at his family’s home in Fryeburg, Maine, as a child. He moved here full time after graduating from Johns Hopkins University in 2016 with a bachelor's in earth and planetary science.
Winchester, MAhomenewshere.com

Citizens for a Better Waterfield outline financial reasons to reject land deal

WINCHESTER - The Winchester Citizens for a Better Waterfield group released some information this week in an attempt to persuade voters to vote no on June 22 during the town’s special election. They hope residents vote against the current Civico deal chosen by the Select Board and approved by Town Meeting in late April for the parcel of land known as the Waterfield lot (adjacent to the Winchester Center Commuter Rail Station).
Vermont StateCaledonian Record-News

New Approach To Old Problem For Schools

TROY – Chronic absenteeism is an old problem at regional schools, made more challenging by the COVID pandemic. While the State of Vermont has truancy boards in local communities, North Country Supervisory Union is interested in addressing chronic absenteeism earlier in the process. “We’re trying a new approach at North...
Charlotte County, FLyoursun.com

Wildlife, teachers benefit in state budget

Southwest Floridians will see gains in environmental protection, affordable housing and education due to this year’s state budget, according to two of the region’s legislators. That’s on top of the local projects funded directly through the state’s record-breaking $100 billion fiscal ’22 budget that Gov. Ron DeSantis signed this week.
PoliticsTimes-Argus

State benefits

There is a seriously erroneous notion that, if you deflect a problem to the back, it won’t exist anymore. Late last week, the mayor decided, after meeting with officials, to close the Quality Inn. That left 40 state-sponsored voucher residents until Tuesday to be relocated. Now, they’re at the Holiday Inn. Let’s ruin another hotel.
Bend, ORcascadebusnews.com

Kôr Community Land Trust Hiring Outreach Coordinator

Kôr Community Land Trust is a grassroots nonprofit organization that provides environmentally sustainable and permanently affordable homeownership opportunities for those who contribute to the fabric of the Central Oregon economy and community. Kôr Community Land Trust is seeking a part-time Outreach Coordinator from July 2021-January 2022. The coordinator would be responsible for connecting with key Kôr constituencies, including prospective homebuyers of Kôr’s next community, Crescita. The Coordinator will implement outreach strategies intended to best serve marginalized communities that have been systemically excluded from the opportunity and benefits of homeownership. Kôr believes that these communities must be centered in the work that we do. In turn, Kôr strongly encourages applications from people who are members of marginalized communities.