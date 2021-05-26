Spacious Pleasanton Retreat Offers Golf Course Living At $3.99M

The list of names given to California babies in 2020 has been released, and it’s far from being in lockstep with the national names list. The girls’ list leads off with Olivia, which is also No. 1 on the national list. But No. 2 is Camila, which doesn’t even make the U.S. top 10. And if Sophia and Sofia were combined, they’d be the slam-dunk No. 1.