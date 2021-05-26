10-word movie review: Cruella
Family-driven caper flick that explores the grey areas of villainy. Estella (played by Emma Stone) was born different—a striking half-black-half-white hairdo that made her stand out and subjected to physical and verbal abuse growing up. But instead of being a victim, Estella always fought back and stood up to her abusers, prompting her mother to call this mean streak 'Cruella'. Aiming for a better life—and a chance to pursue her gifted talents as a fashion designer—Estella and her mother leaves their hometown for London, but along the way, finds themselves in some unfortunate circumstances that leave Estella to find her true calling.