Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

10-word movie review: Cruella

By Asri Jasman
esquiresg.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFamily-driven caper flick that explores the grey areas of villainy. Estella (played by Emma Stone) was born different—a striking half-black-half-white hairdo that made her stand out and subjected to physical and verbal abuse growing up. But instead of being a victim, Estella always fought back and stood up to her abusers, prompting her mother to call this mean streak 'Cruella'. Aiming for a better life—and a chance to pursue her gifted talents as a fashion designer—Estella and her mother leaves their hometown for London, but along the way, finds themselves in some unfortunate circumstances that leave Estella to find her true calling.

www.esquiresg.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Emma Thompson
Person
John Galliano
Person
Vivienne Westwood
Person
Horace
Person
Christian Dior
Person
Alexander Mcqueen
Person
Emma Stone
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vintage Fashion#Punk Fashion#Disney Villains#Disney Movies#Dalmatians#Crime Movies#British#Estella Cruella#Grey#Mere Henchmen#Fur Coats#Villainy#Seek Vengeance#Review#London
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Spoilers
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Disney
News Break
Movies
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
Related
MoviesDigital Trends

Watch Cruella: How to stream the movie on Disney+ NOW

If you’ve been itching to find out the origin story behind everyone’s favorite dognapper, Cruella de Vil, then you’re going to love Disney+’s latest release — Cruella. It’s available to stream right now which means this is the ideal time to sign up for Disney+ if you haven’t already. The movie stars Emma Stone as Cruella as we find out all about how a humble aspiring fashion designer ends up becoming the evil Cruella. Read on to find out more about how to watch Cruella online.
MoviesPosted by
aiptcomics

‘Cruella’ review: A fabulously sharp Disney villain origin story

Cards on the table: Cruella DeVil is my absolute favorite villain. When I was a kid, I watched 101 Dalmatians over and over and I fell in love with Cruella’s fabulous badassery…. and of course her car and driving skills. I’m gonna be honest, I was pretty skeptical when I heard that Emma Stone was going to be playing her. Glenn Close did such an incredible job in both live action remakes that it was difficult for me to imagine anyone else playing her. And to be honest, I was having trouble picturing Stone playing Cruella in a quality manner…. BUT I must say that she impressed me as a young Cruella. I was impressed by more than Stone though, I was impressed by the vast majority of the film.
Moviesspoilertv.com

MOVIES: Spiral - Review

Spiral: From The Book of Saw is the latest entry in the Saw franchise and to be honest, it’s the first one that I’ve seen. I can only conclude that previous entries must be better, because a hit, this is very much not – Chris Rock anchors a horror movie that plays out like an extended Criminal Minds episode where everyone forgot to tell the director they were on network TV – the film goes all in on the gore in the opening act with a gruesome scene that will quickly be forgotten by the end – mainly because of the rinse and repeat repetitiveness of the film’s shock-calm-shock structure, you know what you’re going to get when you’re going to get it and there’s little in the way of surprise, even the villain is obvious from the second they walk on screen – you know who it is and the film doesn’t even try to hide it, it’s painfully obvious despite any attempts of misdirection.
Moviesgamingideology.com

Cruella movie: why the best villains have British accents

Cruella, as fans know, speaks with an incredibly chic English accent in 101 Dalmatians. Despite her best portrayals of American actresses – Emma Stone and Glenn Close – Cruella is a true British villain, with her background steeped in eccentricities and high fashion. According to the experts at the language...
MoviesCosmopolitan

'Cruella' Star Paul Walter Hauser Shuts Down Negative Reviews

Disney's new live action Cruella is getting mixed (but generally positive!) reviews, and actor Paul Walter Hauser, who plays Horace, isn't here for the bad ones. The actor recently, and some might say saltily, hit back on Twitter at a less than stellar recent review, and then went into his feelings about negative reviews during an interview with Insider.
Moviesseattlerefined.com

Review: Emma Stone doesn't disappoint in Disney's 'Cruella'

Live action redos of animated classics have been all the rage lately. Disney in particular found its lucrative, formulaic sweet spot, a cash cow that produces a comical amount of box office gold with a simple flick of a fairy godmother's wrist. Reimaginings of these well-loved properties appeal to both new generations of kids who have easy access to streaming content, as well as to the Millennial crowd who place ridiculous sentimental worth on the stories and their characters (*gulp*, guilty). But the blueprint is stale. The films typically follow the source material with razor sharp accuracy so as not to offend the fans who aren't always agreeable to change.
MoviesCosmopolitan

Uh, Can Someone Please Explain the Ending of the New 'Cruella' Movie?

[If you couldn't figure this out based on the headline of this story, there are spoilers head for the new Cruella movie. Proceed with caution!]. Disney's new live action Cruella hits theaters this weekend, and there are two main reasons to see it, and both of them are named Emma (Thompson and Stone, respectively, play the film's leads). The movie serves as an origin story for the Cruella de Vil character, explaining to audiences how she got to be the dog-killing woman she is in the 101 Dalmatians movies. But the movie left me with more questions than answers. As I watched the final moments, I thought, "Wait, where does this story even go from here?" So I did some extensive Googling, and I'm here to help you, too.
Moviesdapsmagic.com

Cruella is Delightfully Despicable – Spoiler-Free Movie Review by Mr. DAPs

Cruella is now in theaters and on Disney+ with Premier Access (with additional cost). This is another live-action origin story of a classic Disney animated story. In this case the story is that of the villain Cruella from 101 Dalmatians. The story now takes place in the 70s and instead of being about 101 adorable puppies, it is about a girl looking for her identity.
Moviesbuenavistacolorado.org

Comanche Drive In Movie – CRUELLA

Showing Sunday May 30th through June 11th & June 13. Set in 1970s in London during the punk rock movement, the film follows Estella de Vil, an aspiring fashion designer, and explores the path that will lead her to become a notorious criminal known as Cruella de Vil. Stars: Emma...
Moviessobrosnetwork.com

Captain Underpants, Movie Review

Captain Underpants has finally arrived to bare it all on the big screen. And whether you’re a kid or a grownup, you won’t want to look away. Dreamworks’ colorful animation fits this cherished children’s epic adventure with great ease. You won’t mind getting caught up in the childish antics and humor. Why? Because its innocent, rambunctious fun is contagious, and not to be seen without a smile. Better not let me catch you bringing any lamebrain snootiness to this movie. Captain Underpants ain’t got time for that.
Moviesspoilertv.com

MOVIES: The Unholy - Review

The Unholy feels like a b-grade Supernatural episode that would have looked out of place even post the peak years of Season 1-5. It’s a tepid horror movie that taps into similar ideas that the one-and-done series of Messiah on Netflix covered – if a prophet appears, are they genuine? Can they be trusted? Or is there something more sinister lurking behind their motivations?
Beauty & Fashionboundingintocomics.com

Cruella Review: The Film Equivalent of a Fashion Victim

A live-action prequel to 101 Dalmatians, Cruella revolves around the early life of Cruella De Vil (played by Emma Stone) and aims to provide a sympathetic origin story for the fashionista villain. Directed by Craig Gillespie (I, Tonya, Lars and the Real Girl) and is written by Dana Fox, Tony...
MoviesEureka Times-Standard

Movie Review: ‘Dalmatians’ villain gets a fresh origin story in punk-rocking-fun ‘Cruella’

“Cruella” is some wicked fun. Yes, you can’t help but think of the massively popular musical “Wicked” — which gives you a new perspective on the Wicked Witch of the West via a story that happens before Dorothy finds her way to Oz — when examining “Cruella,” a prequel to the cute 1996 live-action movie “101 Dalmatians” and its poorly reviewed 2000 sequel, “102 Dalmatians.”
MoviesJackson County Pilot

[Cruella Full] Watch Cruella Online: Stream movie Reddit free Download Officially

35 sec ago !~MOVIEFLIX~4KHD+]~SOUND.Cloud++!~JWPLayer*GoogleDrive/4K.Downloads-! How to watch Cruella online Free? HQ Reddit Video [DVD-ENGLISH] Cruella (2021) Full Movie Watch online free Dailymotion [#Cruella ] Google Drive/[DvdRip-USA/Eng-Subs] Cruella!. █████████████████████████████████████████████████. Go To:👉 www.androidcentral.com/cruella. █████████████████████████████████████████████████. Stream your favorite Movie or TV show right now! We have the latest and greatest to the classics...
MoviesComicBook

Cruella Star Emma Stone Wants Disney to Make an Ursula Movie

Cruella is now available to watch in theatres and on Disney+ Premier Access and follows Emma Stone as Estella, the younger version of 101 Dalmatians' infamous villain, Cruella de Vil. The movie follows Estella's journey from a small-time thief to an aspiring designer hell-bent on taking down London's biggest fashion maven, The Baroness (Emma Thompson). In honor of this Disney villain prequel, Stone and the rest of her castmates were recently asked by Variety if there are any other Disney villains they'd like to see with their own movie. Stone chose Ursula, the villain from The Little Mermaid.
Moviesspoilerfreemoviesleuth.com

Cinematic Releases: Cruella (2021) - Reviewed

As the Disney machine presses onward with their impetus to remake each and every animated property of theirs into a live action shot-for-shot repeat with absolutely no risks or new directions tried out, something strange happened with the arrival of I, Tonya director Craig Gillespie’s Cruella. A prequel of sorts to the 101 Dalmatians films from 1961 as well as the live action films from 1996 and 2000 starring Glenn Close in the titular role of the villainess, comes as a shock from a company ordinarily known for committee meddling and wiping out any and all traces of an original personality behind the camera.