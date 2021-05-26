Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Military

Hazlewood Act

thekatynews.com
 2021-05-26

Commissioners award 147 grants statewide totaling over $33.4 million & serving over 32,500 veterans On May 13, 2021, the Texas Veterans Commission (TVC) awarded $33,430,000 in Fund for Veterans’ Assistance (FVA) grants to 147 organizations throughout the state. This is the highest number of grants and funding awarded in the 11-year history of the Fund for Veterans’ Assistance grant program. In the Gulf Coast region, 30 organizations were awarded grants, listed below*. Additionally, 12 organizations […]

thekatynews.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gulf Coast#Fva#The Fund For Veterans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Military
News Break
Politics
Related
ImmigrationPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

Support the EAGLE Act

For as long as America has existed, we have prided ourselves on our shared values rather than a shared ethnicity. One can live in Italy but not be considered Italian. But in America, one can be American by simply assimilating to our shared values. The immigrant from Mexico who just earned his citizenship and loves America is just as American as me, a person whose family has lived in America for generations. The ideals and values that make Americans American allure thousands of immigrants every year. These immigrants contribute immeasurably to our culture, with immigrants who come to the United States being more patriotic and family-oriented than many.
Mobile, ALDothan Eagle

A redeeming act

Alabama found itself back in the spotlight on race relations following the discovery in recent years of the remains of what is believed to be the last ship to bring captive Africans to the U.S. as slaves. Reporter Ben Raines discovered the burned wreckage of Clotilda in 2018 in Mobile Bay. The ship had been dispatched to Benin on the African continent, and returned with 110 Africans who had been captured and brought to Mobile as slaves in a voyage financed by an Alabama businessman, Timothy Meaher, in 1860 — more than half a century after the import of slaves had been outlawed in the U.S.
Malden, WA610KONA

MALDEN Act

Washington Congresswoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers has introduced the Making Aid for Local Disasters Equal Now [MALDEN] Act to expedite the deployment of disaster assistance to rural communities impacted by a natural disaster. The bill is named after the town of Malden, which was devastated by the Babb Road Fire in...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Puerto Rico presses Congress to prevent 'Medicaid cliff'

Puerto Rico Gov. Pedro Pierluisi (D) said Thursday that a looming “Medicaid cliff” and a slew of political and economic challenges all come back to the island’s status as a U.S. territory. The debate over status will remain at the core of the island's politics indefinitely, he said, unless Puerto...
Lewisburg, WVPosted by
The Register-Herald

Lewisburg adopts CROWN Act protections

Lewisburg is the fourth West Virginia city to take a stand against discrimination by adopting a version of the CROWN Act ordinance. Following a public hearing with no comments and no discussion Tuesday night, City Council voted unanimously to enact the ordinance, whose title is an acronym for Create a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair. The amendment to the city’s Human Rights ordinance makes discrimination against a person on account of hairstyle or texture of hair illegal.
Little Rock, ARualr.edu

Summer ’21 CARES Act

The Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations (CRRSA) Act is a federal law that was passed on December 27, 2020. The law provides financial relief to higher education institutions to address the economic impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19). UA Little Rock will disburse approximately $4 million in student aid directly to eligible students. UA Little Rock’s goal in using the funds is to help students meet the critical needs due to COVID-19 as students pursue a degree from UA Little Rock.
Greene, NYhudsonvalley360.com

Editorial: Time to stop this barbaric act

We wouldn’t be human if we didn’t recoil in shock and disgust to witness an animal wantonly killed for its hide or its ivory or its meat. In other words, an animal destroyed for profit and nothing more. Horses are majestic creatures and there is a move to ban horse...
ktep.org

ACT Radio - Monica Chen

Are you trying to live more sustainably? One of the best ways to do so is to change your diet. On ACT Radio, Liz and Tom talk with Monica Chen, Executive Director of the Factory Farming Awareness Coalition about their fact-based, engaging presentations on the true impacts of animal agriculture and how they can support you, your friends, co-workers, and other community members in making more sustainable and humane choices.
Marshall County, MSSouth Reporter

County acts on Rosenwald project bids

Two bids were offered on the restoration of historic Rosenwald School on Isaac Chapel Road at the June 7 meeting of the Marshall County Board of Supervisors. Mills and Mills Architects have the project for the design. Roberts Builders offered a base bid of $425,000 and $25,000 on Alternate #...
Santa Clara, CALawyers and Settlements

No Surprises Act to Eliminate ER Overcharges?

Santa Clara, CA Although the “No Surprises Act” will be in effect January 1, 2022, the first regulations are slated for July 2021. If all goes according to plan, patients to emergency rooms will no longer be hit with outrageous ER overcharges or receive surprise bills in the mail, mainly due to out of network treatment.
Congress & CourtsIndependent Record

Tester needs to support MAPLand Act

Sen. Jon Tester has been a public lands champion and a reliable supporter of legislation that improves public access, most recently as co-sponsor of the Great American Outdoors Act, which fully funded the best access tool we have, the Land and Water Conservation Fund. And now, Sen. Tester has a...
Jemez Springs, NMSantafe New Mexican.com

Man sues New Mexico agency to get explanation of unemployment debt

Tenbears Souter’s attorney likened the case to a Kafka novel. The Jemez Springs man wants a state District Court judge to order the state Department of Workforce Solutions to provide an accounting for $24,000 in unemployment benefits the agency said he fraudulently received while he was actually working. But Souter’s...
Industrycuinsight.com

Member service – An act of friendship

If you seek to deliver exceptional service in a challenging industry, look no further than Southwest Airlines. The company consistently sets itself apart in customer service rankings, believes that great service begins with happy employees, and espouses that, “If ‘friendliness’ is in our Mission, we had better live it.” That is firsthand information from engagements with Southwest’s customer service and experience executives.
Boston, MAbaystatebanner.com

OLDER AMERICANS ACT FUNDING

Titles III-C ONE YEAR FUNDING PERIOD, WITH OPTION TO EXTEND TO 2ND AND 3RD YEARS. Titles III-E ONE YEAR FUNDING PERIOD, WITH OPTION TO EXTEND TO 2ND AND 3RD YEARS. The City of Boston Age Strong Commission/Area Agency on Aging Region VI invites all interested agencies serving Boston’s older adults to submit proposals for:
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Oswego County Today

Jack Joannides: For The People Act

The For The People Act is going to create our society way better than it has in the past. This is the main reason that we need it to pass. One way that this is going to occur, is that The For The People act will create automatic voter registration. I know this already happens in 18 states, but with the For The People Act this will happen in all states on election day, and will allow the people to have more of a change in their democracy. Another thing that is HUGE on For The People act is that it will make Election day a national holiday so the folks that have work, and school actually can vote at the polls anytime during the day in your state. But the main issue that you all are mostly facing is redistricting due to gerrymanders. When and if the For The People Act is passed it will eliminate gerrymandering entirely. But the bigger issue is the money. The FOr The People Act will take significant steps to stop secret campaign donations of 10,000 or more to disclose themselves, and we can see where the money is going.
Boston, MADorchester Reporter

Letter to the Editor: In support of the VOTES Act

We should make permanent several of the highly successful election protection measures introduced during the pandemic, including expansions to vote-by-mail and early in-person voting. While these measures are necessary, they won’t be sufficient to remove long standing barriers to ballot access that predate the pandemic. During the 2020 election, a...
Congress & Courtsgovtrack.us

H.R. 2571: AMIGOS Act

To include Portugal in the list of foreign states whose nationals are eligible for admission into the United States as E-1 and E-2 nonimmigrants if United States nationals are treated similarly by the Government of Portugal and to otherwise modify the eligibility criteria for E visas. The bill’s titles are...